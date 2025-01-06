Mafatlal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
42.4
-50.27
1.23
-41.94
Depreciation
-15.67
-17.05
-17.17
-36.1
Tax paid
-2.95
-2.64
-0.34
0.17
Working capital
26.55
-66.24
-99.49
2.56
Other operating items
Operating
50.33
-136.21
-115.78
-75.31
Capital expenditure
-22.13
-2.34
-172.4
16.03
Free cash flow
28.2
-138.56
-288.18
-59.28
Equity raised
1,095.44
817.12
1,068.84
1,401.86
Investing
188.98
276.05
-333.2
217.48
Financing
-28.03
-0.95
-83.11
-16.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,284.6
953.65
364.35
1,543.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.