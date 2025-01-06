iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

177.5
(-7.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mafatlal Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

42.4

-50.27

1.23

-41.94

Depreciation

-15.67

-17.05

-17.17

-36.1

Tax paid

-2.95

-2.64

-0.34

0.17

Working capital

26.55

-66.24

-99.49

2.56

Other operating items

Operating

50.33

-136.21

-115.78

-75.31

Capital expenditure

-22.13

-2.34

-172.4

16.03

Free cash flow

28.2

-138.56

-288.18

-59.28

Equity raised

1,095.44

817.12

1,068.84

1,401.86

Investing

188.98

276.05

-333.2

217.48

Financing

-28.03

-0.95

-83.11

-16.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,284.6

953.65

364.35

1,543.28

