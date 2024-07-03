iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Share Price

177.5
(-7.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open192
  • Day's High193.9
  • 52 Wk High220.95
  • Prev. Close191.3
  • Day's Low177.5
  • 52 Wk Low 97.2
  • Turnover (lac)146.09
  • P/E12.9
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value131.88
  • EPS14.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,276.37
  • Div. Yield0
Mafatlal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

192

Prev. Close

191.3

Turnover(Lac.)

146.09

Day's High

193.9

Day's Low

177.5

52 Week's High

220.95

52 Week's Low

97.2

Book Value

131.88

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,276.37

P/E

12.9

EPS

14.83

Divi. Yield

0

Mafatlal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

Mafatlal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mafatlal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.60%

Non-Promoter- 1.38%

Institutions: 1.38%

Non-Institutions: 29.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mafatlal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

14.12

14.07

13.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

800.26

600.51

671.88

452.71

Net Worth

814.56

614.63

685.95

466.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

987.11

602.19

1,005.35

1,167.6

yoy growth (%)

63.92

-40.1

-13.89

-5.75

Raw materials

-792.26

-527.68

-784.17

-785.45

As % of sales

80.26

87.62

77.99

67.27

Employee costs

-41.53

-49.01

-88.34

-134.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

42.4

-50.27

1.23

-41.94

Depreciation

-15.67

-17.05

-17.17

-36.1

Tax paid

-2.95

-2.64

-0.34

0.17

Working capital

26.55

-66.24

-99.49

2.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.92

-40.1

-13.89

-5.75

Op profit growth

-126.31

575.53

-9.53

-150.36

EBIT growth

-316.52

-186.24

-400.7

-135.32

Net profit growth

-131.24

583.93

-67.18

-1,113.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,078.64

1,371.71

1,003.07

602.87

1,005.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,078.64

1,371.71

1,003.07

602.87

1,005.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.82

45.2

64.36

35.65

56.77

Mafatlal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mafatlal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Hrishikesh A Mafatlal

Independent Director

A K Srivastava

Independent Director

V R Gupte

Independent Director

Pradip N Kapadia

Independent Director

Latika Pradhan

Independent Director

Gautam Chakravarti

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Managing Director

Priyavrata H Mafatlal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AMISH KUMAR SHAH

Independent Director

Abhay R Jadeja

Independent Director

ASHUTOSH BISHNOI

Additional Director

Jyotin Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mafatlal Industries Ltd

Summary

Mafatlal Industries Limited was incorporated in January, 1913. The Company is engaged in the textile business segment and textile chemicals. It produces a range of products, which includes 100% cotton and in polyester/ cotton blends, consisting of yarn dyed and piece dyed shirtings, poplins, bottomwear fabrics, cambrics, fine lawns and voiles. The Company has two units: Nadiad unit and Navasari unit. The company was During the year 1991-1992, the company set up one subsidiary, namely Gujarat Gas Co.Ltd with effect from 26 December 1991 and its electronic components division (Maftlal Micron), set up a factory for the manufacture of 50,00,000 professional grade connector annually at Gandhinagar near Ahmedabad. In August 1992, Mafatlal Micro Machines Division went into commercial production and in March 1993, the companys chemical commissioned production of specialty chemicals at a capital cost of Rs. 236 lakh. In September 1993, the electronic components division went into commercial production. Also, they set up one subsidiary, namely Mafatlal Holding Limited during the year 1992-93.During the year 1994-1995, Mafatlal Fine Spg & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (MF) amalgamated with Mafatlal Industries Limited. During the year 1995-1996 the companys garments division captured the Ready-to-Wear mens market segment with relaunch of its TRENDZ mens wear brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company textiles division, achieved leadership position in high quality 100% cotton voiles and grey workwear
Company FAQs

What is the Mafatlal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mafatlal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹177.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is ₹1276.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is 12.9 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mafatlal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹220.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mafatlal Industries Ltd?

Mafatlal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.27%, 3 Years at 75.70%, 1 Year at 35.53%, 6 Month at -7.76%, 3 Month at 14.69% and 1 Month at 17.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mafatlal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 1.38 %
Public - 29.01 %

