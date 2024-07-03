Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹192
Prev. Close₹191.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.09
Day's High₹193.9
Day's Low₹177.5
52 Week's High₹220.95
52 Week's Low₹97.2
Book Value₹131.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,276.37
P/E12.9
EPS14.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
14.12
14.07
13.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.26
600.51
671.88
452.71
Net Worth
814.56
614.63
685.95
466.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
987.11
602.19
1,005.35
1,167.6
yoy growth (%)
63.92
-40.1
-13.89
-5.75
Raw materials
-792.26
-527.68
-784.17
-785.45
As % of sales
80.26
87.62
77.99
67.27
Employee costs
-41.53
-49.01
-88.34
-134.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
42.4
-50.27
1.23
-41.94
Depreciation
-15.67
-17.05
-17.17
-36.1
Tax paid
-2.95
-2.64
-0.34
0.17
Working capital
26.55
-66.24
-99.49
2.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.92
-40.1
-13.89
-5.75
Op profit growth
-126.31
575.53
-9.53
-150.36
EBIT growth
-316.52
-186.24
-400.7
-135.32
Net profit growth
-131.24
583.93
-67.18
-1,113.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,078.64
1,371.71
1,003.07
602.87
1,005.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,078.64
1,371.71
1,003.07
602.87
1,005.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.82
45.2
64.36
35.65
56.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Hrishikesh A Mafatlal
Independent Director
A K Srivastava
Independent Director
V R Gupte
Independent Director
Pradip N Kapadia
Independent Director
Latika Pradhan
Independent Director
Gautam Chakravarti
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Managing Director
Priyavrata H Mafatlal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AMISH KUMAR SHAH
Independent Director
Abhay R Jadeja
Independent Director
ASHUTOSH BISHNOI
Additional Director
Jyotin Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mafatlal Industries Ltd
Summary
Mafatlal Industries Limited was incorporated in January, 1913. The Company is engaged in the textile business segment and textile chemicals. It produces a range of products, which includes 100% cotton and in polyester/ cotton blends, consisting of yarn dyed and piece dyed shirtings, poplins, bottomwear fabrics, cambrics, fine lawns and voiles. The Company has two units: Nadiad unit and Navasari unit. The company was During the year 1991-1992, the company set up one subsidiary, namely Gujarat Gas Co.Ltd with effect from 26 December 1991 and its electronic components division (Maftlal Micron), set up a factory for the manufacture of 50,00,000 professional grade connector annually at Gandhinagar near Ahmedabad. In August 1992, Mafatlal Micro Machines Division went into commercial production and in March 1993, the companys chemical commissioned production of specialty chemicals at a capital cost of Rs. 236 lakh. In September 1993, the electronic components division went into commercial production. Also, they set up one subsidiary, namely Mafatlal Holding Limited during the year 1992-93.During the year 1994-1995, Mafatlal Fine Spg & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (MF) amalgamated with Mafatlal Industries Limited. During the year 1995-1996 the companys garments division captured the Ready-to-Wear mens market segment with relaunch of its TRENDZ mens wear brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company textiles division, achieved leadership position in high quality 100% cotton voiles and grey workwear
Read More
The Mafatlal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹177.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is ₹1276.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is 12.9 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mafatlal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹220.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mafatlal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.27%, 3 Years at 75.70%, 1 Year at 35.53%, 6 Month at -7.76%, 3 Month at 14.69% and 1 Month at 17.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.