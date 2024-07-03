Summary

Mafatlal Industries Limited was incorporated in January, 1913. The Company is engaged in the textile business segment and textile chemicals. It produces a range of products, which includes 100% cotton and in polyester/ cotton blends, consisting of yarn dyed and piece dyed shirtings, poplins, bottomwear fabrics, cambrics, fine lawns and voiles. The Company has two units: Nadiad unit and Navasari unit. The company was During the year 1991-1992, the company set up one subsidiary, namely Gujarat Gas Co.Ltd with effect from 26 December 1991 and its electronic components division (Maftlal Micron), set up a factory for the manufacture of 50,00,000 professional grade connector annually at Gandhinagar near Ahmedabad. In August 1992, Mafatlal Micro Machines Division went into commercial production and in March 1993, the companys chemical commissioned production of specialty chemicals at a capital cost of Rs. 236 lakh. In September 1993, the electronic components division went into commercial production. Also, they set up one subsidiary, namely Mafatlal Holding Limited during the year 1992-93.During the year 1994-1995, Mafatlal Fine Spg & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (MF) amalgamated with Mafatlal Industries Limited. During the year 1995-1996 the companys garments division captured the Ready-to-Wear mens market segment with relaunch of its TRENDZ mens wear brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company textiles division, achieved leadership position in high quality 100% cotton voiles and grey workwear

