Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 consideration and declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Record date for payment of Interim Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 2, 2024. Declared, the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 6 May 2024

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (the Results) and any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 27th May 2024 Continuation of Mr. H. A. Mafatlal as an executive Chairman upon attaining the age of seventy years until his remaining term up to 31st October 2026, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company in the forthcoming 110th AGM. Read less.. Appointment of M/s. B. Desai & Co. as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Appointment of M/s. Aneja Assurance Private Limited as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Clarification on Audited Financial Results uploaded on 27th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024