iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mafatlal Industries Ltd Board Meeting

162.75
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:49:00 AM

Mafatlal Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 consideration and declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Record date for payment of Interim Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 2, 2024. Declared, the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 20246 May 2024
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (the Results) and any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 27th May 2024 Continuation of Mr. H. A. Mafatlal as an executive Chairman upon attaining the age of seventy years until his remaining term up to 31st October 2026, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company in the forthcoming 110th AGM. Read less.. Appointment of M/s. B. Desai & Co. as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Appointment of M/s. Aneja Assurance Private Limited as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Clarification on Audited Financial Results uploaded on 27th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. As required under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023, together with the Limited Review Reports thereon from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Mafatlal Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mafatlal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.