Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.55
-0.56
-0.41
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0.07
0
0
Working capital
-0.46
-0.98
-2.35
-0.69
Other operating items
Operating
-0.99
-1.55
-3.01
-1.18
Capital expenditure
0.74
-0.68
1.15
0
Free cash flow
-0.25
-2.23
-1.86
-1.18
Equity raised
-1.18
0.43
2.2
3.04
Investing
-0.71
-0.61
0.36
0
Financing
6.56
7.63
9.52
11.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.4
5.22
10.22
13.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.