iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.97
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Mahaveer Infoway FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.55

-0.56

-0.41

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0.07

0

0

Working capital

-0.46

-0.98

-2.35

-0.69

Other operating items

Operating

-0.99

-1.55

-3.01

-1.18

Capital expenditure

0.74

-0.68

1.15

0

Free cash flow

-0.25

-2.23

-1.86

-1.18

Equity raised

-1.18

0.43

2.2

3.04

Investing

-0.71

-0.61

0.36

0

Financing

6.56

7.63

9.52

11.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.4

5.22

10.22

13.07

Mahaveer Infoway : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.