Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Key Ratios

10.08
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.79

-84.83

-53.17

-60.31

Op profit growth

7.55

-94.8

-8.6

-32.75

EBIT growth

-5

-180.07

-62.79

-15.53

Net profit growth

-3.3

30.08

-259.76

-7.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.36

-8.02

-23.44

-12.01

EBIT margin

-20.21

-11.95

2.26

2.85

Net profit margin

-37.84

-21.99

-2.56

0.75

RoCE

-3.07

-2.34

2.37

6.45

RoNW

-2.45

-2.02

-1.3

0.8

RoA

-1.43

-1.07

-0.67

0.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.85

-0.88

0

0.42

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.97

-1.03

-0.79

0.28

Book value per share

8.24

9.09

12.59

13.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.29

0

8.9

P/CEPS

-2.85

-3.02

13.18

P/B

0.33

0.19

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

-24.58

18.88

7.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.58

-12.67

11

-18.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

508.68

500.55

102.16

72.38

Inventory days

548.49

483.98

86.08

34.19

Creditor days

-60.06

-184.11

-28.81

-24.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.18

0.9

-0.49

-1.48

Net debt / equity

0.62

0.71

0.88

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

-15.03

-20.18

-1.8

-1.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.42

-77.22

-72.03

-84.31

Employee costs

-2.75

-2.38

-22.53

-11.23

Other costs

-21.18

-28.42

-28.87

-16.46

