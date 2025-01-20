Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.79
-84.83
-53.17
-60.31
Op profit growth
7.55
-94.8
-8.6
-32.75
EBIT growth
-5
-180.07
-62.79
-15.53
Net profit growth
-3.3
30.08
-259.76
-7.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15.36
-8.02
-23.44
-12.01
EBIT margin
-20.21
-11.95
2.26
2.85
Net profit margin
-37.84
-21.99
-2.56
0.75
RoCE
-3.07
-2.34
2.37
6.45
RoNW
-2.45
-2.02
-1.3
0.8
RoA
-1.43
-1.07
-0.67
0.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.85
-0.88
0
0.42
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.97
-1.03
-0.79
0.28
Book value per share
8.24
9.09
12.59
13.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.29
0
8.9
P/CEPS
-2.85
-3.02
13.18
P/B
0.33
0.19
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
-24.58
18.88
7.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.58
-12.67
11
-18.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
508.68
500.55
102.16
72.38
Inventory days
548.49
483.98
86.08
34.19
Creditor days
-60.06
-184.11
-28.81
-24.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.18
0.9
-0.49
-1.48
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.71
0.88
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
-15.03
-20.18
-1.8
-1.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.42
-77.22
-72.03
-84.31
Employee costs
-2.75
-2.38
-22.53
-11.23
Other costs
-21.18
-28.42
-28.87
-16.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.