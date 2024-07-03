Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.83
2.78
1.89
0.92
2.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.83
2.78
1.89
0.92
2.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
4.83
2.78
1.89
0.93
2.12
Total Expenditure
4.2
2.37
1.66
0.82
1.99
PBIDT
0.64
0.4
0.23
0.11
0.13
Interest
0.1
0.08
0.12
0.16
0.22
PBDT
0.54
0.32
0.11
-0.05
-0.08
Depreciation
0.07
0.08
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
0.24
0.07
-0.09
-0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.47
0.24
0.07
-0.09
-0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.47
0.24
0.07
-0.09
-0.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.86
0.43
0.13
-0.16
-0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.25
14.38
12.16
11.95
6.13
PBDTM(%)
11.18
11.51
5.82
-5.43
-3.77
PATM(%)
9.73
8.63
3.7
-9.78
-6.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.