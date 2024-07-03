iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.97
(4.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.83

2.78

1.89

0.92

2.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.83

2.78

1.89

0.92

2.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

4.83

2.78

1.89

0.93

2.12

Total Expenditure

4.2

2.37

1.66

0.82

1.99

PBIDT

0.64

0.4

0.23

0.11

0.13

Interest

0.1

0.08

0.12

0.16

0.22

PBDT

0.54

0.32

0.11

-0.05

-0.08

Depreciation

0.07

0.08

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

0.24

0.07

-0.09

-0.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.47

0.24

0.07

-0.09

-0.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.47

0.24

0.07

-0.09

-0.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.86

0.43

0.13

-0.16

-0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.25

14.38

12.16

11.95

6.13

PBDTM(%)

11.18

11.51

5.82

-5.43

-3.77

PATM(%)

9.73

8.63

3.7

-9.78

-6.13

Mahaveer Infoway: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.