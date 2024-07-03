Summary

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd was incorporated on May 13, 1991 as a Private Limited Company with the name Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Pvt Ltd. Later on, in February, 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited. Thereafter, on January 7, 2000, the Company name was changed from Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited to Mahaveer Infoway Limited. The Company was promoted by Ashok Kumar Jain, a Seasoned Business Professional with magnitude of experience in Banking, Finance and Business Management Operations.The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and also has branch offices in Bangalore and Hubli to support the various service offering of the Company. The Company is a provider of Technology oriented solutions. It has business interests in the field of Software Development, IT Consulting, Networking Solutions, Software Testing, Training, Distribution of IT & Telecom Products, Offshore Staffing, Real estate Development and Financial Services. It provide a comprehensive set of services that covers various domains. MIL is a Unique company, with expertise and people with experience in various fields from IT to distribution, Training to Consultancy and infrastructure development.Apart from this, the Company offers consulting and information technology (IT) services. It provides a range of services, including software development, product and application testing, packaged software integration, system maintenance, an

