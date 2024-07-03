SectorIT - Software
Open₹9.69
Prev. Close₹9.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹9.97
Day's Low₹9.69
52 Week's High₹12.5
52 Week's Low₹6.7
Book Value₹7.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.56
-1.17
-0.85
-1.06
Net Worth
3.95
4.34
4.66
4.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.23
2.2
2.27
11.04
yoy growth (%)
-43.79
-3.21
-79.39
-57.2
Raw materials
-1.13
-1.7
-1.79
-10.38
As % of sales
91.42
77.22
78.97
93.98
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.55
-0.56
-0.41
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0.07
0
0
Working capital
-0.46
-0.98
-2.35
-0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.79
-3.21
-79.39
-57.2
Op profit growth
7.55
3.79
-94.97
-14.04
EBIT growth
-5
183.09
-149.98
-71.27
Net profit growth
-3.3
-14.39
33.29
-774.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.41
4.11
3.04
1.24
2.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.41
4.11
3.04
1.24
2.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.09
0
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Executive Director
Jeetendra Kumar Bhansali
Executive Director
Vijay M Jain
Independent Director
Vinit Maharia
Independent Director
Budhi Prakash Toshniwal
Independent Director
Harinarayan Vyas
Independent Director
Kanika Suri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harika Pabbathi
Additional Director
Satish Khivsara
Non Executive Director
Dhirendra Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
Summary
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd was incorporated on May 13, 1991 as a Private Limited Company with the name Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Pvt Ltd. Later on, in February, 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited. Thereafter, on January 7, 2000, the Company name was changed from Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited to Mahaveer Infoway Limited. The Company was promoted by Ashok Kumar Jain, a Seasoned Business Professional with magnitude of experience in Banking, Finance and Business Management Operations.The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and also has branch offices in Bangalore and Hubli to support the various service offering of the Company. The Company is a provider of Technology oriented solutions. It has business interests in the field of Software Development, IT Consulting, Networking Solutions, Software Testing, Training, Distribution of IT & Telecom Products, Offshore Staffing, Real estate Development and Financial Services. It provide a comprehensive set of services that covers various domains. MIL is a Unique company, with expertise and people with experience in various fields from IT to distribution, Training to Consultancy and infrastructure development.Apart from this, the Company offers consulting and information technology (IT) services. It provides a range of services, including software development, product and application testing, packaged software integration, system maintenance, an
Read More
The Mahaveer Infoway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is ₹5.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahaveer Infoway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is ₹6.7 and ₹12.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.51%, 3 Years at 5.59%, 1 Year at 26.33%, 6 Month at 15.85%, 3 Month at 6.98% and 1 Month at 9.07%.
