Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Share Price

9.97
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.69
  • Day's High9.97
  • 52 Wk High12.5
  • Prev. Close9.5
  • Day's Low9.69
  • 52 Wk Low 6.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

9.69

Prev. Close

9.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

9.97

Day's Low

9.69

52 Week's High

12.5

52 Week's Low

6.7

Book Value

7.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.07%

Non-Promoter- 52.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.56

-1.17

-0.85

-1.06

Net Worth

3.95

4.34

4.66

4.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.23

2.2

2.27

11.04

yoy growth (%)

-43.79

-3.21

-79.39

-57.2

Raw materials

-1.13

-1.7

-1.79

-10.38

As % of sales

91.42

77.22

78.97

93.98

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.55

-0.56

-0.41

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0.07

0

0

Working capital

-0.46

-0.98

-2.35

-0.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.79

-3.21

-79.39

-57.2

Op profit growth

7.55

3.79

-94.97

-14.04

EBIT growth

-5

183.09

-149.98

-71.27

Net profit growth

-3.3

-14.39

33.29

-774.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.41

4.11

3.04

1.24

2.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.41

4.11

3.04

1.24

2.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.09

0

0.01

0

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Executive Director

Jeetendra Kumar Bhansali

Executive Director

Vijay M Jain

Independent Director

Vinit Maharia

Independent Director

Budhi Prakash Toshniwal

Independent Director

Harinarayan Vyas

Independent Director

Kanika Suri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harika Pabbathi

Additional Director

Satish Khivsara

Non Executive Director

Dhirendra Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Summary

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd was incorporated on May 13, 1991 as a Private Limited Company with the name Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Pvt Ltd. Later on, in February, 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited. Thereafter, on January 7, 2000, the Company name was changed from Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited to Mahaveer Infoway Limited. The Company was promoted by Ashok Kumar Jain, a Seasoned Business Professional with magnitude of experience in Banking, Finance and Business Management Operations.The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and also has branch offices in Bangalore and Hubli to support the various service offering of the Company. The Company is a provider of Technology oriented solutions. It has business interests in the field of Software Development, IT Consulting, Networking Solutions, Software Testing, Training, Distribution of IT & Telecom Products, Offshore Staffing, Real estate Development and Financial Services. It provide a comprehensive set of services that covers various domains. MIL is a Unique company, with expertise and people with experience in various fields from IT to distribution, Training to Consultancy and infrastructure development.Apart from this, the Company offers consulting and information technology (IT) services. It provides a range of services, including software development, product and application testing, packaged software integration, system maintenance, an
Company FAQs

What is the Mahaveer Infoway Ltd share price today?

The Mahaveer Infoway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is ₹5.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahaveer Infoway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is ₹6.7 and ₹12.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd?

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.51%, 3 Years at 5.59%, 1 Year at 26.33%, 6 Month at 15.85%, 3 Month at 6.98% and 1 Month at 9.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.93 %

