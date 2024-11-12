Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited results for the quarter and year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 3103.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash flow for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed). 2. Auditors Report along with declaration of unmodified opinion for the year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed). 3. Appointment of Mr. Ravi teja, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Appointment of M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 P.M.(IST) and concluded at P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Induction new Directors of the Company. 2. Re-Constitution of the Committees of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024