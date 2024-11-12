iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Board Meeting

10.65
(4.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:26:00 AM

Mahaveer Infoway CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited results for the quarter and year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 3103.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash flow for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed). 2. Auditors Report along with declaration of unmodified opinion for the year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed). 3. Appointment of Mr. Ravi teja, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Appointment of M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 P.M.(IST) and concluded at P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Induction new Directors of the Company. 2. Re-Constitution of the Committees of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Mahaveer Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 31.12.2023. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Mahaveer Infoway: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaveer Infoway Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.