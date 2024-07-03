iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Half Yearly Results

9.97
(4.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2.18

3.24

2.45

1.66

1.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.18

3.24

2.45

1.66

1.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0

0.09

0

0

Total Income

2.47

3.24

2.54

1.66

1.82

Total Expenditure

3

2.85

2.2

1.41

1.51

PBIDT

-0.53

0.38

0.34

0.25

0.3

Interest

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.05

0.06

PBDT

-0.6

0.32

0.28

0.19

0.25

Depreciation

0.09

0.05

0.01

0.06

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0

0.1

0

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.02

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.73

0.28

0.19

0.14

0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.73

0.28

-0.45

0.14

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.73

0.28

-0.45

0.14

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.5

0

0.25

0.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-24.31

11.72

13.87

15.06

16.48

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-33.48

8.64

7.75

8.43

9.89

