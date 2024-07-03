Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2.18
3.24
2.45
1.66
1.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.18
3.24
2.45
1.66
1.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0
0.09
0
0
Total Income
2.47
3.24
2.54
1.66
1.82
Total Expenditure
3
2.85
2.2
1.41
1.51
PBIDT
-0.53
0.38
0.34
0.25
0.3
Interest
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.05
0.06
PBDT
-0.6
0.32
0.28
0.19
0.25
Depreciation
0.09
0.05
0.01
0.06
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0
0.1
0
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.73
0.28
0.19
0.14
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.73
0.28
-0.45
0.14
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.73
0.28
-0.45
0.14
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.5
0
0.25
0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-24.31
11.72
13.87
15.06
16.48
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-33.48
8.64
7.75
8.43
9.89
No Record Found
