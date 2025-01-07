iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.48
(-4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:21:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.23

2.2

2.27

11.04

yoy growth (%)

-43.79

-3.21

-79.39

-57.2

Raw materials

-1.13

-1.7

-1.79

-10.38

As % of sales

91.42

77.22

78.97

93.98

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.4

As % of sales

2.75

2.38

2.47

3.63

Other costs

-0.26

-0.62

-0.59

-3.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.18

28.42

26.03

33.07

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.17

-0.17

-3.38

OPM

-15.36

-8.02

-7.48

-30.69

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.29

-0.46

-0.6

Other income

0.01

0

0.17

3.63

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.55

-0.56

-0.41

Taxes

0

0.07

0

0

Tax rate

1.58

-12.67

1.04

1.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.46

-0.48

-0.56

-0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.46

-0.48

-0.56

-0.42

yoy growth (%)

-3.3

-14.39

33.29

-774.7

NPM

-37.84

-21.99

-24.87

-3.84

