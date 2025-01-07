Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.23
2.2
2.27
11.04
yoy growth (%)
-43.79
-3.21
-79.39
-57.2
Raw materials
-1.13
-1.7
-1.79
-10.38
As % of sales
91.42
77.22
78.97
93.98
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.4
As % of sales
2.75
2.38
2.47
3.63
Other costs
-0.26
-0.62
-0.59
-3.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.18
28.42
26.03
33.07
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.17
-0.17
-3.38
OPM
-15.36
-8.02
-7.48
-30.69
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.29
-0.46
-0.6
Other income
0.01
0
0.17
3.63
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.55
-0.56
-0.41
Taxes
0
0.07
0
0
Tax rate
1.58
-12.67
1.04
1.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.46
-0.48
-0.56
-0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.46
-0.48
-0.56
-0.42
yoy growth (%)
-3.3
-14.39
33.29
-774.7
NPM
-37.84
-21.99
-24.87
-3.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.