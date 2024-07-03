Mahaveer Infoway Ltd Summary

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd was incorporated on May 13, 1991 as a Private Limited Company with the name Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Pvt Ltd. Later on, in February, 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited. Thereafter, on January 7, 2000, the Company name was changed from Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Limited to Mahaveer Infoway Limited. The Company was promoted by Ashok Kumar Jain, a Seasoned Business Professional with magnitude of experience in Banking, Finance and Business Management Operations.The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and also has branch offices in Bangalore and Hubli to support the various service offering of the Company. The Company is a provider of Technology oriented solutions. It has business interests in the field of Software Development, IT Consulting, Networking Solutions, Software Testing, Training, Distribution of IT & Telecom Products, Offshore Staffing, Real estate Development and Financial Services. It provide a comprehensive set of services that covers various domains. MIL is a Unique company, with expertise and people with experience in various fields from IT to distribution, Training to Consultancy and infrastructure development.Apart from this, the Company offers consulting and information technology (IT) services. It provides a range of services, including software development, product and application testing, packaged software integration, system maintenance, and engineering design services. Its Software Products segment engages in the product development and creation of propriety software. The Company has business operations across three Business Verticals, Information Technology, Telecom Products and Education Services. The Company offers services to customers in a range of industries, including insurance, banking and financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation, and engineering services. Their business interests are also in the remotest part of India and in the Silicon valley of the USA.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated two companies, namely Mahaveer Telecom Pvt Ltd and Mahaveer Projects Pvt Ltd as subsidiary companies. Also, it introduced a mobile brand ZINK all over India.