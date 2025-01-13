iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marsons Ltd Balance Sheet

192
(-0.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marsons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

-9.48

-12.75

-11.31

Net Worth

14.22

3.02

-0.25

1.19

Minority Interest

Debt

9.02

14.51

22.66

22.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.24

17.53

22.41

24.08

Fixed Assets

12.64

13.22

15.91

17.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.32

4.18

6.39

6.81

Inventories

0.81

0.19

0.06

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

14.63

9.45

6.91

7.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.32

0.45

0.31

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-1.95

-1.49

-0.74

-0.39

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.49

-4.42

-0.15

-0.14

Cash

0.26

0.11

0.1

0.15

Total Assets

23.22

17.51

22.4

24.07

Marsons : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marsons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.