Marsons Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
-9.48
-12.75
-11.31
Net Worth
14.22
3.02
-0.25
1.19
Minority Interest
Debt
9.02
14.51
22.66
22.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.24
17.53
22.41
24.08
Fixed Assets
12.64
13.22
15.91
17.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.32
4.18
6.39
6.81
Inventories
0.81
0.19
0.06
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
14.63
9.45
6.91
7.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.32
0.45
0.31
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-1.95
-1.49
-0.74
-0.39
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.49
-4.42
-0.15
-0.14
Cash
0.26
0.11
0.1
0.15
Total Assets
23.22
17.51
22.4
24.07
