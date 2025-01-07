iifl-logo-icon 1
Marsons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

209.95
(2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

16.7

99.98

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-83.29

-3

Raw materials

0

0

-60.48

-90.72

As % of sales

0

0

362.18

90.73

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.02

-1.25

-1.16

As % of sales

0

0

7.51

1.16

Other costs

-0.79

-0.62

-11.13

-6.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

66.69

6.22

Operating profit

-0.91

-0.64

-56.17

1.87

OPM

0

0

-336.39

1.87

Depreciation

-1.64

-2.26

-4.52

-1.71

Interest expense

0

0

-4.64

-9.29

Other income

0.32

0.04

0.59

1

Profit before tax

-2.22

-2.85

-64.75

-8.13

Taxes

0

0

0

-1.8

Tax rate

0

0

0

22.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.22

-2.85

-64.75

-9.94

Exceptional items

0

-0.12

0

0

Net profit

-2.22

-2.98

-64.75

-9.94

yoy growth (%)

-25.4

-95.38

551.21

-339.54

NPM

0

0

-387.75

-9.94

