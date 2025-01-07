Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
16.7
99.98
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-83.29
-3
Raw materials
0
0
-60.48
-90.72
As % of sales
0
0
362.18
90.73
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.02
-1.25
-1.16
As % of sales
0
0
7.51
1.16
Other costs
-0.79
-0.62
-11.13
-6.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
66.69
6.22
Operating profit
-0.91
-0.64
-56.17
1.87
OPM
0
0
-336.39
1.87
Depreciation
-1.64
-2.26
-4.52
-1.71
Interest expense
0
0
-4.64
-9.29
Other income
0.32
0.04
0.59
1
Profit before tax
-2.22
-2.85
-64.75
-8.13
Taxes
0
0
0
-1.8
Tax rate
0
0
0
22.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.22
-2.85
-64.75
-9.94
Exceptional items
0
-0.12
0
0
Net profit
-2.22
-2.98
-64.75
-9.94
yoy growth (%)
-25.4
-95.38
551.21
-339.54
NPM
0
0
-387.75
-9.94
