Marsons Ltd Key Ratios

182.5
(2.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:50:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Marsons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.29

-3

-10.76

9.28

Op profit growth

-3,099.07

-84.28

5.86

-9.25

EBIT growth

-5,627.64

-84.46

-17.42

4.86

Net profit growth

821.1

-339.47

88.48

-57.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-336.45

1.87

11.56

9.74

EBIT margin

-526.26

1.59

9.92

10.72

Net profit margin

-548.3

-9.94

4.02

1.9

RoCE

-109.81

1.29

9.47

13.65

RoNW

717.64

-5.19

1.96

1.06

RoA

-28.6

-2.01

0.96

0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

2.21

0.69

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.1

Cash EPS

-49.42

-4.66

0.41

0.23

Book value per share

-19.62

17.07

21.22

20.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

4.6

9.88

P/CEPS

-0.06

-2.72

24.32

29.07

P/B

-0.16

0.74

0.47

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-1.66

32.36

7.14

3.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

13.16

Tax payout

-1.04

23.46

20.81

-33.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

884.92

263.67

250.68

153.66

Inventory days

548.24

178.12

164.94

113.21

Creditor days

-166.54

-238.35

-256.92

-125.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.91

-0.17

-1.5

-1.36

Net debt / equity

-1.73

1.76

1.31

0.65

Net debt / op. profit

-1.51

40.1

5.86

3.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-362.18

-90.73

-54.14

-81.84

Employee costs

-7.51

-1.16

-0.79

-1.42

Other costs

-66.76

-6.22

-33.49

-6.97

