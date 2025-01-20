Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.29
-3
-10.76
9.28
Op profit growth
-3,099.07
-84.28
5.86
-9.25
EBIT growth
-5,627.64
-84.46
-17.42
4.86
Net profit growth
821.1
-339.47
88.48
-57.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-336.45
1.87
11.56
9.74
EBIT margin
-526.26
1.59
9.92
10.72
Net profit margin
-548.3
-9.94
4.02
1.9
RoCE
-109.81
1.29
9.47
13.65
RoNW
717.64
-5.19
1.96
1.06
RoA
-28.6
-2.01
0.96
0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
2.21
0.69
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.1
Cash EPS
-49.42
-4.66
0.41
0.23
Book value per share
-19.62
17.07
21.22
20.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
4.6
9.88
P/CEPS
-0.06
-2.72
24.32
29.07
P/B
-0.16
0.74
0.47
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
-1.66
32.36
7.14
3.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
13.16
Tax payout
-1.04
23.46
20.81
-33.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
884.92
263.67
250.68
153.66
Inventory days
548.24
178.12
164.94
113.21
Creditor days
-166.54
-238.35
-256.92
-125.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.91
-0.17
-1.5
-1.36
Net debt / equity
-1.73
1.76
1.31
0.65
Net debt / op. profit
-1.51
40.1
5.86
3.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-362.18
-90.73
-54.14
-81.84
Employee costs
-7.51
-1.16
-0.79
-1.42
Other costs
-66.76
-6.22
-33.49
-6.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.