SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹215.5
Prev. Close₹215.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹213.47
Day's High₹218
Day's Low₹204.8
52 Week's High₹356
52 Week's Low₹8.85
Book Value₹6.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,524.61
P/E279.94
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
-9.48
-12.75
-11.31
Net Worth
14.22
3.02
-0.25
1.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
16.7
99.98
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-83.29
-3
Raw materials
0
0
-60.48
-90.72
As % of sales
0
0
362.18
90.73
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.02
-1.25
-1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
-2.85
-64.75
-8.13
Depreciation
-1.64
-2.26
-4.52
-1.71
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.8
Working capital
-0.08
-6.63
-40.87
-1.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-83.29
-3
Op profit growth
41.77
-98.85
-3,098.64
-84.28
EBIT growth
-22.1
-95.24
-5,260.64
-88.62
Net profit growth
-25.4
-95.38
551.21
-339.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.35
16.7
99.99
103.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.35
16.7
99.99
103.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.91
-8.28
1.43
1.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Subhash Kumar Agarwala
Non Executive Director
Surojit Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Uttara Sharma
Independent Director
Rohit Shaw
Independent Director
Mohammad Tinku
Managing Director
Munal Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marsons Ltd
Summary
Marsons Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.76 under the name Marsons Electricals Limited. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transformers in the capacity range of 100MVA 132KV class.The Company took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.90. Marsons became public in Sep.92. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the expansion of its facilities to manufacture power transformers upto 66 kV and 132 kV class, upto 20 MVA rating. The transformers are mainly supplied to CESE, Coal India, and power projects like Santaldih, Bandel, Kolaghat and to various state electricity boards in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Assam. The company has also installed a wind power project of 1 MW capacity at Kayathar (Tamil Nadu).In 1994-95, the company executed its first export order for transformers, worth Rs 76 lac.It also diversified into areas of allied high-potential electrical and mechanical products, petrochemical industries, hydro-electric projects, pollution control equipment, etc. The factory shed for manufacturing 50 MVA Transformers of 132 KV class has been completed and commence its commercial production.Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s. Marsons Transformers Ltd. with the Company was effective during the year 2008-09. Further 3,15,67,900 equity share of Rs. 2/- eac
Read More
The Marsons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹204.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marsons Ltd is ₹3524.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marsons Ltd is 279.94 and 34.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marsons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marsons Ltd is ₹8.85 and ₹356 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marsons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 142.89%, 3 Years at 160.03%, 1 Year at 2386.16%, 6 Month at 291.48%, 3 Month at -33.69% and 1 Month at -19.65%.
