Summary

Marsons Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.76 under the name Marsons Electricals Limited. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transformers in the capacity range of 100MVA 132KV class.The Company took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.90. Marsons became public in Sep.92. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the expansion of its facilities to manufacture power transformers upto 66 kV and 132 kV class, upto 20 MVA rating. The transformers are mainly supplied to CESE, Coal India, and power projects like Santaldih, Bandel, Kolaghat and to various state electricity boards in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Assam. The company has also installed a wind power project of 1 MW capacity at Kayathar (Tamil Nadu).In 1994-95, the company executed its first export order for transformers, worth Rs 76 lac.It also diversified into areas of allied high-potential electrical and mechanical products, petrochemical industries, hydro-electric projects, pollution control equipment, etc. The factory shed for manufacturing 50 MVA Transformers of 132 KV class has been completed and commence its commercial production.Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s. Marsons Transformers Ltd. with the Company was effective during the year 2008-09. Further 3,15,67,900 equity share of Rs. 2/- eac

Read More