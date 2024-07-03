iifl-logo-icon 1
Marsons Ltd Share Price

204.8
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open215.5
  • Day's High218
  • 52 Wk High356
  • Prev. Close215.55
  • Day's Low204.8
  • 52 Wk Low 8.85
  • Turnover (lac)213.47
  • P/E279.94
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.22
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,524.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Marsons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

215.5

Prev. Close

215.55

Turnover(Lac.)

213.47

Day's High

218

Day's Low

204.8

52 Week's High

356

52 Week's Low

8.85

Book Value

6.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,524.61

P/E

279.94

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Marsons Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Marsons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marsons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marsons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

-9.48

-12.75

-11.31

Net Worth

14.22

3.02

-0.25

1.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

16.7

99.98

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-83.29

-3

Raw materials

0

0

-60.48

-90.72

As % of sales

0

0

362.18

90.73

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.02

-1.25

-1.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

-2.85

-64.75

-8.13

Depreciation

-1.64

-2.26

-4.52

-1.71

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.8

Working capital

-0.08

-6.63

-40.87

-1.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-83.29

-3

Op profit growth

41.77

-98.85

-3,098.64

-84.28

EBIT growth

-22.1

-95.24

-5,260.64

-88.62

Net profit growth

-25.4

-95.38

551.21

-339.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.35

16.7

99.99

103.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.35

16.7

99.99

103.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.91

-8.28

1.43

1.42

Marsons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marsons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Subhash Kumar Agarwala

Non Executive Director

Surojit Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Uttara Sharma

Independent Director

Rohit Shaw

Independent Director

Mohammad Tinku

Managing Director

Munal Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marsons Ltd
Summary

Summary

Marsons Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.76 under the name Marsons Electricals Limited. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transformers in the capacity range of 100MVA 132KV class.The Company took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.90. Marsons became public in Sep.92. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the expansion of its facilities to manufacture power transformers upto 66 kV and 132 kV class, upto 20 MVA rating. The transformers are mainly supplied to CESE, Coal India, and power projects like Santaldih, Bandel, Kolaghat and to various state electricity boards in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Assam. The company has also installed a wind power project of 1 MW capacity at Kayathar (Tamil Nadu).In 1994-95, the company executed its first export order for transformers, worth Rs 76 lac.It also diversified into areas of allied high-potential electrical and mechanical products, petrochemical industries, hydro-electric projects, pollution control equipment, etc. The factory shed for manufacturing 50 MVA Transformers of 132 KV class has been completed and commence its commercial production.Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s. Marsons Transformers Ltd. with the Company was effective during the year 2008-09. Further 3,15,67,900 equity share of Rs. 2/- eac
Company FAQs

What is the Marsons Ltd share price today?

The Marsons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹204.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marsons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marsons Ltd is ₹3524.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marsons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marsons Ltd is 279.94 and 34.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marsons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marsons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marsons Ltd is ₹8.85 and ₹356 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marsons Ltd?

Marsons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 142.89%, 3 Years at 160.03%, 1 Year at 2386.16%, 6 Month at 291.48%, 3 Month at -33.69% and 1 Month at -19.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marsons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marsons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.65 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 46.34 %

