Marsons Ltd EGM

Marsons CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
The Board has decided to issue and allot 3,25,00,000 Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential basis at a price of Rs. 25 each (Face value of Rs. 1 each at a premium of Rs. 24 each) aggregating to amount of Rs. 81,25,00,000/- to Strategic Investors (Non- Promoters) towards raising of additional capital by the company pursuant to section 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th March 2024 at 2:00 p.m. through VC/ OAVM mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42, 47 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of advertisement published in Newspapers on 6th March 2024 relating to Notice of EGM, Cut off date and e-voting information to shareholders in English daily - Financial Express and Regional Language daily - Arthik Lipi. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) The Extra ordinary general meeting of the members of Marsons Limited was held today ie., Saturday, 30th March 2024 at 2:00 p.m. through VC/ OAVM mode. The meeting concluded at 2:27 pm The EGM of the company was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. through VC/ OAVM means. As required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are furnishing herewith the combined voting results along with the Scrutinizer report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Marsons: Related News

No Record Found

