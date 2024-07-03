Marsons Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.35
16.7
99.99
103.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.35
16.7
99.99
103.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.91
-8.28
1.43
1.42
Total Income
-0.57
8.42
101.42
104.51
Total Expenditure
18.19
64.32
98.11
91.16
PBIDT
-18.76
-55.9
3.3
13.34
Interest
0.02
4.65
9.24
6.8
PBDT
-18.78
-60.55
-5.94
6.54
Depreciation
3.14
31.99
1.71
3.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.72
Deferred Tax
-1.76
-0.96
1.81
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-20.16
-91.57
-9.46
4.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-20.16
-91.57
-9.88
4.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.16
-91.57
-9.88
4.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.06
-36.63
-3.95
1.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
25
25
25
25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5,360
-334.73
3.3
12.94
PBDTM(%)
-5,365.71
-362.57
-5.94
6.34
PATM(%)
-5,760
-548.32
-9.46
4.02
