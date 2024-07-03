iifl-logo-icon 1
Marsons Ltd Annually Results

203.2
(-1.65%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.35

16.7

99.99

103.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.35

16.7

99.99

103.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.91

-8.28

1.43

1.42

Total Income

-0.57

8.42

101.42

104.51

Total Expenditure

18.19

64.32

98.11

91.16

PBIDT

-18.76

-55.9

3.3

13.34

Interest

0.02

4.65

9.24

6.8

PBDT

-18.78

-60.55

-5.94

6.54

Depreciation

3.14

31.99

1.71

3.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.72

Deferred Tax

-1.76

-0.96

1.81

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-20.16

-91.57

-9.46

4.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-20.16

-91.57

-9.88

4.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-20.16

-91.57

-9.88

4.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.06

-36.63

-3.95

1.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

25

25

25

25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5,360

-334.73

3.3

12.94

PBDTM(%)

-5,365.71

-362.57

-5.94

6.34

PATM(%)

-5,760

-548.32

-9.46

4.02

