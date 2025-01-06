Marsons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
-2.85
-64.75
-8.13
Depreciation
-1.64
-2.26
-4.52
-1.71
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.8
Working capital
-0.08
-6.63
-40.87
-1.62
Other operating items
Operating
-3.95
-11.75
-110.15
-13.27
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.14
-0.03
0.5
Free cash flow
-3.92
-11.61
-110.18
-12.77
Equity raised
-18.16
-90.87
-15.05
29.35
Investing
0
-2.74
-9.45
-25.26
Financing
45.28
-59.99
14.48
9.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.18
-165.21
-120.2
1.24
