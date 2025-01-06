iifl-logo-icon 1
Marsons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Marsons FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

-2.85

-64.75

-8.13

Depreciation

-1.64

-2.26

-4.52

-1.71

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.8

Working capital

-0.08

-6.63

-40.87

-1.62

Other operating items

Operating

-3.95

-11.75

-110.15

-13.27

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.14

-0.03

0.5

Free cash flow

-3.92

-11.61

-110.18

-12.77

Equity raised

-18.16

-90.87

-15.05

29.35

Investing

0

-2.74

-9.45

-25.26

Financing

45.28

-59.99

14.48

9.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.18

-165.21

-120.2

1.24

