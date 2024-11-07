Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To set up a Subsidiary company in United Kingdom for the purposes of expanding our presence in European market by creating a base to sell our products in UK and Europe. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 7th November 2024 at the Registered office of the company have considered and approved the acquisition of Cosol Developments Limited having Registered office in England and Wales as the Wholly owned Subsidiary company. The meeting commenced at 2 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Quarterly Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024, which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., 25th October 2024. The meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:35 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pursuant to companys code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in companys shares by designated persons has been closed from 1st June 2024 till 16th August 2024 i.e. after 48 hours of the declaration of financial results. In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review report which has been duly passed by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14.08.2024 at 3:00 p.m. The meeting concluded at 4:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Capital Expenditure for Infrastructure Upgradation and capacity enhancement. MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Capital Expenditure for Infrastructure Upgradation and Capacity Enhancement. The Board meeting called today i.e., Wednesday 19th June 2024 has been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances and the same will be held on the next Wednesday, 26th June 2024 at Budge Budge Trunk Road, Chakmir, Maheshtala, Kolkata- 700142 at 2:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., 26th June 2024 at the registered office of the company have considered and approved the following: The Board has decided to earmark an amount of Rs. 500 lacs towards the upgradation of the Testing facilities suitable upto 160 MVA 220 KV Class. The board meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/ year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: 1. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended march 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report 2. A declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of M/s Sultana K & Associates (M. no. A44373) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., 18.04.2024 has considered and approved allotment of 3,21,00,000 Equity Shares of the company of face value Re.1/- each at an Issue price of Rs. 25/- each (including Premium of Rs. 24/- each) amounting to Rs. 80,25,00,000/- to Strategic Investors being Non- Promoters on Preferential basis through Resolution passed in the EGM held on 30th March 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 1:30 pm and concluded at 2:00 pm.

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 23 Feb 2024

MARSONS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Issue of Equity Shares/ convertible warrants of the company on Preferential basis to Strategic Investors towards raising of additional capital by the company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018. To adopt and approve the draft notice of EGM. To fix the day date time of EGM of the company. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E-voting process for EGM. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Issue Of Warrants(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/03/2024) The Board has decided to issue and allot 3,25,00,000 Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential basis at a price of Rs. 25 each (Face value of Rs. 1 each at a premium of Rs. 24 each) aggregating to amount of Rs. 81,25,00,000/- to Strategic Investors (Non- Promoters) towards raising of additional capital by the company pursuant to section 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024