Mayur Floorings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.48
-0.49
-0.49
Net Worth
4.73
4.59
4.58
4.58
Minority Interest
Debt
1.88
1.26
1.15
1.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.66
5.88
5.73
5.91
Fixed Assets
5.6
4.31
4.29
4.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.05
1.37
1.4
1.72
Inventories
0.77
0.85
0.75
0.87
Inventory Days
68
Sundry Debtors
0.6
0.65
1.06
1
Debtor Days
78.17
Other Current Assets
0.24
0.33
0.33
0.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.41
-0.18
-0.47
-0.32
Creditor Days
25.01
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.28
-0.27
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.21
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
6.67
5.89
5.73
5.91
