Mayur Floorings Ltd Balance Sheet

16.3
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayur Floorings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.48

-0.49

-0.49

Net Worth

4.73

4.59

4.58

4.58

Minority Interest

Debt

1.88

1.26

1.15

1.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.66

5.88

5.73

5.91

Fixed Assets

5.6

4.31

4.29

4.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.05

1.37

1.4

1.72

Inventories

0.77

0.85

0.75

0.87

Inventory Days

68

Sundry Debtors

0.6

0.65

1.06

1

Debtor Days

78.17

Other Current Assets

0.24

0.33

0.33

0.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.41

-0.18

-0.47

-0.32

Creditor Days

25.01

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.28

-0.27

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.21

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

6.67

5.89

5.73

5.91

Mayur Floorings : related Articles

No Record Found

No Record Found

