Mayur Floorings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.3
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.66

4.88

1.9

1.18

yoy growth (%)

-4.49

157.3

60.89

-37.96

Raw materials

-2.87

-3.19

-0.89

-0.44

As % of sales

61.61

65.44

47.1

37.37

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.55

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales

13.7

11.39

4.5

6.11

Other costs

-1.14

-0.82

-0.65

-0.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.45

16.9

34.5

40.3

Operating profit

0.01

0.3

0.26

0.19

OPM

0.23

6.25

13.88

16.2

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.14

-0.12

-0.08

Other income

4.43

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.07

0.05

0.02

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax rate

2.36

-14.62

-18.65

-26.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

0.06

0.04

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

0.06

0.04

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-417.92

33.88

117.07

-26.09

NPM

-4.17

1.25

2.4

1.78

