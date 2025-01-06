Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.66
4.88
1.9
1.18
yoy growth (%)
-4.49
157.3
60.89
-37.96
Raw materials
-2.87
-3.19
-0.89
-0.44
As % of sales
61.61
65.44
47.1
37.37
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.55
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
13.7
11.39
4.5
6.11
Other costs
-1.14
-0.82
-0.65
-0.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.45
16.9
34.5
40.3
Operating profit
0.01
0.3
0.26
0.19
OPM
0.23
6.25
13.88
16.2
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.14
-0.12
-0.08
Other income
4.43
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.07
0.05
0.02
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax rate
2.36
-14.62
-18.65
-26.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
0.06
0.04
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
0.06
0.04
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-417.92
33.88
117.07
-26.09
NPM
-4.17
1.25
2.4
1.78
