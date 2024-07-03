Mayur Floorings Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2.11
3.54
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.11
3.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Total Income
2.11
3.54
Total Expenditure
2.15
3.67
PBIDT
-0.04
-0.13
Interest
0.05
0.09
PBDT
-0.09
-0.22
Depreciation
0.04
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.14
-0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.14
-0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.14
-0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
5.07
5.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.89
-3.67
PBDTM(%)
-
-
PATM(%)
-6.63
-8.19
