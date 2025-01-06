Mayur Floorings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.07
0.05
0.02
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.29
-0.09
-0.74
0.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.01
-0.12
-0.77
0.47
Capital expenditure
0
-0.35
0.32
0.53
Free cash flow
0.02
-0.47
-0.45
1
Equity raised
-0.59
-0.82
-1.01
-0.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.3
0.17
0.16
0.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.26
-1.12
-1.3
1.65
