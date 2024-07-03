Mayur Floorings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1.26
1.28
0.82
1.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.26
1.28
0.82
1.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.26
1.28
0.82
1.74
Total Expenditure
1.21
1.24
0.91
1.77
PBIDT
0.06
0.04
-0.08
-0.03
Interest
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
PBDT
0.03
0.01
-0.11
-0.06
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
-0.01
-0.13
-0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
-0.01
-0.13
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
-0.01
-0.13
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.02
0
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.76
3.12
-9.75
-1.72
PBDTM(%)
2.38
0.78
-13.41
-3.44
PATM(%)
0.79
-0.78
-15.85
-5.17
