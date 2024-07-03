iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mayur Floorings Ltd Quarterly Results

16.3
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

1.26

1.28

0.82

1.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.26

1.28

0.82

1.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.26

1.28

0.82

1.74

Total Expenditure

1.21

1.24

0.91

1.77

PBIDT

0.06

0.04

-0.08

-0.03

Interest

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

PBDT

0.03

0.01

-0.11

-0.06

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

-0.01

-0.13

-0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

-0.01

-0.13

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

-0.01

-0.13

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-0.02

0

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.76

3.12

-9.75

-1.72

PBDTM(%)

2.38

0.78

-13.41

-3.44

PATM(%)

0.79

-0.78

-15.85

-5.17

Mayur Floorings: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayur Floorings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.