iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mayur Floorings Ltd Share Price

17.15
(-4.99%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.05
  • Day's High18.05
  • 52 Wk High19.72
  • Prev. Close18.05
  • Day's Low17.15
  • 52 Wk Low 8.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E107.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.47
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mayur Floorings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

18.05

Prev. Close

18.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

18.05

Day's Low

17.15

52 Week's High

19.72

52 Week's Low

8.5

Book Value

9.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.7

P/E

107.19

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Mayur Floorings Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mayur Floorings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mayur Floorings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 50.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mayur Floorings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.48

-0.49

-0.49

Net Worth

4.73

4.59

4.58

4.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.66

4.88

1.9

1.18

yoy growth (%)

-4.49

157.3

60.89

-37.96

Raw materials

-2.87

-3.19

-0.89

-0.44

As % of sales

61.61

65.44

47.1

37.37

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.55

-0.08

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.07

0.05

0.02

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.29

-0.09

-0.74

0.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.49

157.3

60.89

-37.96

Op profit growth

-96.46

15.81

37.85

27.38

EBIT growth

-130.69

14.54

58.8

35.67

Net profit growth

-417.92

33.88

117.07

-26.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4.67

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4.67

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Mayur Floorings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mayur Floorings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahavir N Sundrawat

Executive Director

Mayur M Sundrawat

Independent Director

Dhara Shah

Independent Director

Sandip Arvindbhai Kothari

Director

Akshita Sundrawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himadri Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mayur Floorings Ltd

Summary

Mayur Floorings Ltd, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in January, 1992 was converted into a Public Limited Company in December, 1994. Led by the Promoters, Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the Company manufacture Polished Granite Slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 TPA having their plants at Banswara Town, in Rajasthan.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance its expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 19,200 tpa to 52,800 tpa. Then, it got into an agreement with Red Granite, Dubai, for exporting 50% of production. It diversified its activity towards marble during year 1996-97.As the Company is manufacturer and exporter of Granite Tiles, Marble Tiles, Sandstones and Cobblestones, it set up the granite and marble manufacturing process and carried the stone processing almost more than 20 years. the depleting stone / marble reserve in and around the factory area has forced it to shut their stone processing facility and diversify the manufacturing process by venturing into mineral based industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and processing of mineral powders mainly made from marble and dolomite. Apart from this, it is capable of processing other minerals comprises of quartzs, feldspar, calcite, etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mayur Floorings Ltd share price today?

The Mayur Floorings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Floorings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Floorings Ltd is ₹8.70 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Floorings Ltd is 107.19 and 1.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mayur Floorings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Floorings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Floorings Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹19.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mayur Floorings Ltd?

Mayur Floorings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 53.20%, 1 Year at 76.80%, 6 Month at 71.33%, 3 Month at 19.26% and 1 Month at -4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mayur Floorings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mayur Floorings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.98 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 50.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayur Floorings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.