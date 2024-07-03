SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹18.05
Prev. Close₹18.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹18.05
Day's Low₹17.15
52 Week's High₹19.72
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹9.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.7
P/E107.19
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.48
-0.49
-0.49
Net Worth
4.73
4.59
4.58
4.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.66
4.88
1.9
1.18
yoy growth (%)
-4.49
157.3
60.89
-37.96
Raw materials
-2.87
-3.19
-0.89
-0.44
As % of sales
61.61
65.44
47.1
37.37
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.55
-0.08
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.07
0.05
0.02
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.29
-0.09
-0.74
0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.49
157.3
60.89
-37.96
Op profit growth
-96.46
15.81
37.85
27.38
EBIT growth
-130.69
14.54
58.8
35.67
Net profit growth
-417.92
33.88
117.07
-26.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4.67
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4.67
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahavir N Sundrawat
Executive Director
Mayur M Sundrawat
Independent Director
Dhara Shah
Independent Director
Sandip Arvindbhai Kothari
Director
Akshita Sundrawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himadri Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mayur Floorings Ltd
Summary
Mayur Floorings Ltd, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in January, 1992 was converted into a Public Limited Company in December, 1994. Led by the Promoters, Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the Company manufacture Polished Granite Slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 TPA having their plants at Banswara Town, in Rajasthan.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance its expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 19,200 tpa to 52,800 tpa. Then, it got into an agreement with Red Granite, Dubai, for exporting 50% of production. It diversified its activity towards marble during year 1996-97.As the Company is manufacturer and exporter of Granite Tiles, Marble Tiles, Sandstones and Cobblestones, it set up the granite and marble manufacturing process and carried the stone processing almost more than 20 years. the depleting stone / marble reserve in and around the factory area has forced it to shut their stone processing facility and diversify the manufacturing process by venturing into mineral based industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and processing of mineral powders mainly made from marble and dolomite. Apart from this, it is capable of processing other minerals comprises of quartzs, feldspar, calcite, etc.
The Mayur Floorings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Floorings Ltd is ₹8.70 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Floorings Ltd is 107.19 and 1.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Floorings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Floorings Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹19.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Mayur Floorings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 53.20%, 1 Year at 76.80%, 6 Month at 71.33%, 3 Month at 19.26% and 1 Month at -4.99%.
