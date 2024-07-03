iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayur Floorings Ltd Company Summary

16.5
(1.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mayur Floorings Ltd Summary

Mayur Floorings Ltd, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in January, 1992 was converted into a Public Limited Company in December, 1994. Led by the Promoters, Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the Company manufacture Polished Granite Slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 TPA having their plants at Banswara Town, in Rajasthan.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance its expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 19,200 tpa to 52,800 tpa. Then, it got into an agreement with Red Granite, Dubai, for exporting 50% of production. It diversified its activity towards marble during year 1996-97.As the Company is manufacturer and exporter of Granite Tiles, Marble Tiles, Sandstones and Cobblestones, it set up the granite and marble manufacturing process and carried the stone processing almost more than 20 years. the depleting stone / marble reserve in and around the factory area has forced it to shut their stone processing facility and diversify the manufacturing process by venturing into mineral based industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and processing of mineral powders mainly made from marble and dolomite. Apart from this, it is capable of processing other minerals comprises of quartzs, feldspar, calcite, etc.

