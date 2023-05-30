Dear Members,

The Board of Directors ("Board") is pleased to present the Companys Thirty-two (32nd) Annual Report on business and operations, together with the Audited Financial Statements along with the Report of the Auditors for the year ended March 31, 2024.

I. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting

Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 and March 31st, 2023 are Ind AS compliant.

Particulars For the Year ended 31.03.2024 For the Year ended 31.03.2023 Total Income 424.38 304.89 Net Profit / Loss from ordinary activities after finance cost but before exceptional 8.05 5.66 Net Profit for the period before tax and after Exceptional items. 8.05 5.66 Net Profit after tax and after exceptional item 4.02 3.98 Paid-up equity share capital 507.12 507.12 Basic and diluted EPS after Extraordinary items for the period 0.01 0.01

Cash Flow Statement

The Cash Flow statement for the year 2023-2024 is attached to the Balance Sheet.

Dividends

The Board has not recommended any dividend during the financial year 2023-24.

Bonus

II. FINANCE

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any Deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made there under. As such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date, nor is there any deposit in non-compliance of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Loans, guarantees or investments u/s 186

No loan was given or no investments were made by the company during the year. At the same time the company had given no guarantee and offered security which requires disclosure pursuant to section 186(4) of the Companies Act, 2013

III. SUBSIDIARIES

Subsidiary Companies:

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no subsidiary Company therefore their is need not to submit any information and documents pertaining to subsidiary company under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulation.

IV. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The detailed review of the operations, state of affairs, performance and outlook of the Company and its business as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of Annual Report under the head ‘Management Discussion and Analysis.

V. DIRECTORS

a. Appointment/Cessation/Change in Designation of Directors / KMPs Cessation:

The resignation of Mr. Vishal Sen (ACS-52392) from the post of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer (CS) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from October 31, 2023.

Appointment:

The appointment of Mrs. Himadri Mathur (ACS-A69890) from the post of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer (CS) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from January 10, 2024.

b. Retires by rotation

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and the Articles of

Association of the Company, Mrs. Akshita Sundrawat (DIN-08285675), retires by rotation at the ensuing

Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

c. Directors

There were no such changes in the composition of the Board of Directors during the year under review.

d. Declaration given by the Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have given their declarations to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act, Regulation 16(1) (b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and are qualified to be Independent Directors pursuant to Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Independent Directors are in compliance with the Code of Conduct prescribed under Schedule IV of the Act.

Further, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they have included their names in the

Independent Directors databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company are persons of integrity, having relevant expertise, experience

e. Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs)

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the KMPs of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 are as follows:

S.No Name of the KMPS Designation 01 Mahavir N Sundrawat Managing Director 02 Mayur Sundrawat CFO, Director 03 Akshita Sundrawat Director 04 Dhara Rupeshkumar Shah Independent Director 05 Sandip Arvindbhai Kothari Independent Director Company Secretary & Compliance 06 Himadri Mathur Officer

f. Board Evaluation

The Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors Board Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors. On the basis of the policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its committees and individual Directors.

The following policies of the company are attached herewith marked as Annexure-I for selection of Directors and determining Directors independence;

g. Criteria for selection of Directors, KMPs and Senior leadership positions and their remuneration

Pursuant to Rule 5(1)(xii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, it is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is as per the Remuneration Policy of your Company.

VI. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the financial year 2023-24, 05 (five) Board meetings were convened. The details of Board and Committee meetings held during the year under review, are given in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report. The gap between these meetings was within the prescribed period under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

VII.COMMITTEES OF BOARD

a. Audit Committee

During the financial year 2023-24, 04 (Four) Audit Committee meetings were convened. The composition of the Audit Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report. The Board has accepted all recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year under review

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

During the financial year 2023-24, 04 (Four) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting was convened. The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

During the financial year 2023-24, 04 (Four) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting was convened. The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is given in the Corporate

Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

VIII.PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS WITH RELATED PARTIES / RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review the company has no entered into various related party transactions.

IX. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Not Applicable

b) Secretarial Auditor & their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. B.L. Harawat and Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed to this report as "Annexure-VII". The Secretarial Audit Report is self-explanatory and thus does not require any further comments.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

c) Internal Auditor

The Board, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s Bansilal Shah & Co (Firm Registration No.000384W). Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 2024-25. M/s Bansilal Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants have confirmed their eligibility and have granted their consent to act as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024 - 25.

d) Cost Auditor

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

XI. Corporate Governance

As per regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulation, the Compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply in respect of the following class of the Companies: (a) Listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs.10 Crore and Net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year; (b) Listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Since, our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption (b); hence compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to the Company and it does not form the part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024.

XII. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the company.

XIII. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established vigil mechanism and adopted whistle blower policy for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The policy on Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy of the company are attached herewith marked as Annexure III.

XIV. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Company has implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace. This has been widely communicated internally. Your Company has constituted ‘Internal Complaints Committee to redress complaints relating to sexual harassment at its workplaces. The Company has not received any complaints relating to sexual harassment during financial year 2023-24.

XV. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

XVI. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.mayurfloorings.com

XVII. INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE ACT

Disclosures with respect of the remuneration of the Directors, KMPs and Employees as required under section 197(12) of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-II to this report.

No such employee is employed throughout the financial year who is in receipt of remuneration which involves the reporting requirement as provided under section 5(2) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

XVIII.COMPLIANCE OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

As per requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations and applicable Accounting Standards, your Company has made proper disclosures in the Financial Statements. The applicable Accounting Standards have been duly adopted pursuant to the provisions of Sections 129 and 133 of the Act.

XIX.Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards (SS-1 and SS-2), issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and forming part of the Act, on meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.

XX. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained/received from the operating Management, your Directors make the following statement and confirm that

A. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanations.

B. Appropriate Accounting Policies have been applied consistently. Judgment and estimates, which are reasonable and prudent, have been made so as to give a true and fair view of state of affairs of the company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for the period:

C. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

D. The Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

E. The Internal Financial control as laid down have been followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

F. The proper systems devised by the Board of Directors of the Company to ensure Compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

XXI.REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors reported to the Audit Committee, of any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees, as required under Section 143(12) of the Act.

XXII. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There remains no material change affected after the date of Balance Sheet which needs to be mentioned specifically.

XXIII. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF COMPANYS BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

XXIV. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Not applicable.

XXV. Acknowledgement

Directors are thankful to all the shareholders, Advisors, Bankers, Governmental Authorities, media and all concerned for their continued support. The Directors acknowledge the commitment and contribution of all employees to the growth of the Company. Our consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support.

Operations during the interim period

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company between the end of financial year and the date of report.

Financial Position and Performance of Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

During the year the Company has no subsidiary Company and Joint Ventures and Associates therefore there is need not to submit any information and documents pertaining to subsidiary company under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulation.

Consolidated Financial Statements and cash Flow Statement

During the reporting period, the company has no subsidiary Company

Internal Control System and their adequacy

The Company has proper and adequate internal control systems, which ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. Internal audits are regularly conducted, using external and internal resources to monitor the effectiveness of internal controls.

Technology

The Company is using modern technology available for the entire construction process. The management is paying its proper attention to get the maximum yield coupled with quality with requisite quantity of energy.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

There is no inflow or outflow of foreign exchange during the year. No import or export took place for the company business.

Details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Mrs. Akshita Sundrawat (DIN-08285675) Director of the Company, retires at the forth coming Annual General Meeting and is eligible for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment. Details of the proposal for her appointment are given in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Number of Meetings of the Board

Numbers of Meetings of the Board during the year 2023-24 were 05 (Five) which were held on 30.05.2023, 24.06.2023, 12.08.2023, 31.10.2023, 02.02.2024.

Auditor and Auditors Report

Existing auditor of the company namely M/s Bansilal Shah & Company are eligible for appointment as Auditors. The Audit Report as received from above named auditor is attached herewith marked as Annexure-VIII

General: Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

(a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

(b) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme. (c) None of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

Energy Conservation, Technology absorption, FOREX earnings & outgo

No forex transaction took place during the year by the company. Company being a non-manufacturing company power details has not been provided.

Employees Relations

Relations between the management and employees remain cordial during the year under review. The

Directors place on records their appreciations of the efficient and loyal services rendered by the employees at all levels.

Business Responsibility Reporting

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Clause 55 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Green Initiative

Your Company has taken the initiative of going green and minimizing the impact on the environment. The Company has been circulating the copy of the Annual Report in electronic format to all those Members whose email addresses are available with the Company. Your Company appeals other Members also to register themselves for receiving Annual Report in electronic form.