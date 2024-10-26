|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome Of Board Meeting for quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) 2015 (Listing Regulations) To Approve The Un-Audited Results For The Quarter / Period Ended On 30th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Director of the company is schedule to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter And Financials Year Ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting for the Quarter/Financial Year Ended as on 31st March, 2024. Audited Result of the company for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 Outcome Board Meeting For Unaudited Financials Result for the Quarter/Period Ended As On 31st December, 2023. Unaudited Financials Result For The Quarter / Period Ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
