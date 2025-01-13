iifl-logo-icon 1
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

30.03
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.53

-53.28

-57.07

-52.62

Net Worth

-34.81

-38.56

-42.35

-37.9

Minority Interest

Debt

34.63

32.67

33.53

28.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.18

-5.89

-8.82

-9.4

Fixed Assets

18.53

19.85

21.19

27.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.76

5.76

5.76

5.76

Networking Capital

-24.52

-31.51

-35.81

-42.77

Inventories

5.16

1.6

1.45

0.64

Inventory Days

361.31

Sundry Debtors

15.08

5.31

0.07

2.01

Debtor Days

1,134.74

Other Current Assets

6.6

6.41

6.55

22.06

Sundry Creditors

-3.03

-1.67

-1.55

-4.7

Creditor Days

2,653.38

Other Current Liabilities

-48.33

-43.16

-42.33

-62.78

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

-0.17

-5.87

-8.83

-9.41

