Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.53
-53.28
-57.07
-52.62
Net Worth
-34.81
-38.56
-42.35
-37.9
Minority Interest
Debt
34.63
32.67
33.53
28.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.18
-5.89
-8.82
-9.4
Fixed Assets
18.53
19.85
21.19
27.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.76
5.76
5.76
5.76
Networking Capital
-24.52
-31.51
-35.81
-42.77
Inventories
5.16
1.6
1.45
0.64
Inventory Days
361.31
Sundry Debtors
15.08
5.31
0.07
2.01
Debtor Days
1,134.74
Other Current Assets
6.6
6.41
6.55
22.06
Sundry Creditors
-3.03
-1.67
-1.55
-4.7
Creditor Days
2,653.38
Other Current Liabilities
-48.33
-43.16
-42.33
-62.78
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
-0.17
-5.87
-8.83
-9.41
No Record Found
