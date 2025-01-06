Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-6.97
-26.04
-7.35
7.58
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.37
-6.41
-1.2
Tax paid
0
-0.19
0
-2.61
Working capital
8.78
-16.78
-43.42
37.66
Other operating items
Operating
-4.56
-49.39
-57.19
41.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
193.1
0.1
Free cash flow
-4.55
-49.39
135.9
41.53
Equity raised
-91.29
-35.81
14.84
43.4
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
52.44
38.28
4.32
36.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.18
Net in cash
-43.4
-46.94
155.07
122.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.