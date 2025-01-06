iifl-logo-icon 1
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30
(-6.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Mediaone Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-6.97

-26.04

-7.35

7.58

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.37

-6.41

-1.2

Tax paid

0

-0.19

0

-2.61

Working capital

8.78

-16.78

-43.42

37.66

Other operating items

Operating

-4.56

-49.39

-57.19

41.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

193.1

0.1

Free cash flow

-4.55

-49.39

135.9

41.53

Equity raised

-91.29

-35.81

14.84

43.4

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

52.44

38.28

4.32

36.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.18

Net in cash

-43.4

-46.94

155.07

122.25

