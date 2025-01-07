Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Jun-2012
Revenue
0.64
0.11
0.24
114.98
yoy growth (%)
450.33
-51.12
-99.79
7.39
Raw materials
0.6
-18.31
0
2.44
As % of sales
94.16
15,590.16
0
2.12
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.54
-0.49
As % of sales
23.03
124.07
226.26
0.43
Other costs
-1.71
-1.06
-0.63
-112.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
264.77
908.7
266.1
98.17
Operating profit
-0.6
-19.41
-0.94
4.04
OPM
-93.63
-16,522.94
-392.36
3.51
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.37
-6.41
-1.2
Interest expense
0
-0.26
0
-0.71
Other income
0
0
5.1
5.46
Profit before tax
-6.97
-26.04
-7.35
7.58
Taxes
0
-0.19
0
-2.61
Tax rate
0
0.73
0
-34.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.97
-26.24
-7.35
4.97
Exceptional items
0
-1.5
0
0
Net profit
-6.97
-27.74
-7.35
4.97
yoy growth (%)
-74.85
276.97
-247.97
0.67
NPM
-1,079
-23,612.55
-3,061.22
4.32
