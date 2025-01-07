iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.71
(2.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:52:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Jun-2012

Revenue

0.64

0.11

0.24

114.98

yoy growth (%)

450.33

-51.12

-99.79

7.39

Raw materials

0.6

-18.31

0

2.44

As % of sales

94.16

15,590.16

0

2.12

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.54

-0.49

As % of sales

23.03

124.07

226.26

0.43

Other costs

-1.71

-1.06

-0.63

-112.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

264.77

908.7

266.1

98.17

Operating profit

-0.6

-19.41

-0.94

4.04

OPM

-93.63

-16,522.94

-392.36

3.51

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.37

-6.41

-1.2

Interest expense

0

-0.26

0

-0.71

Other income

0

0

5.1

5.46

Profit before tax

-6.97

-26.04

-7.35

7.58

Taxes

0

-0.19

0

-2.61

Tax rate

0

0.73

0

-34.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.97

-26.24

-7.35

4.97

Exceptional items

0

-1.5

0

0

Net profit

-6.97

-27.74

-7.35

4.97

yoy growth (%)

-74.85

276.97

-247.97

0.67

NPM

-1,079

-23,612.55

-3,061.22

4.32

Mediaone Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.