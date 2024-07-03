Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹32.9
Prev. Close₹32.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹32.9
Day's Low₹31.5
52 Week's High₹54.25
52 Week's Low₹29.99
Book Value₹-20.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.97
P/E11.24
EPS2.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.53
-53.28
-57.07
-52.62
Net Worth
-34.81
-38.56
-42.35
-37.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Jun-2012
Revenue
0.64
0.11
0.24
114.98
yoy growth (%)
450.33
-51.12
-99.79
7.39
Raw materials
0.6
-18.31
0
2.44
As % of sales
94.16
15,590.16
0
2.12
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.54
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-6.97
-26.04
-7.35
7.58
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.37
-6.41
-1.2
Tax paid
0
-0.19
0
-2.61
Working capital
8.78
-16.78
-43.42
37.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
450.33
-51.12
-99.79
7.39
Op profit growth
-96.88
1,958.08
-123.32
-46.49
EBIT growth
-72.97
250.48
-188.58
-5.03
Net profit growth
-74.85
276.97
-247.97
0.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
0.24
0.4
178.5
129.55
114.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.24
0.4
178.5
129.55
114.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.18
0.2
5.46
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suryaraj Kumar
Independent Director
Saraswathy Gopalan
Independent Director
Timothy Alfred Joseph Moses
Independent Director
Saiprasad Kuragayala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Govind Anusha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rajmata Investments & Finance Ltd in 2002. The Company was then renamed to Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited on 27 January, 2006. The Company is Indias fast upcoming Entertainment company. Mediaone Global Limited UK is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary.Presently, the Company is in the business of Entertainment with main focus on Films Distribution and Exhibition. It has 4 business divisions: Production, Distribution, Exhibition and Events. The Companys Production Division is engaged in producing feature films and television content for television channels. It owns 4 cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Company has been operating these theatres leveraging its long years of presence in the Film Industry. It has distributed various films in Tamil during the year in some selected territories. Mediaones business model in production of films is unique that draws on the competencies of its management in project and financial management, understanding of the entertainment landscape and expertise in film production management.Mediaone had actively partnered with Spellbound-an event management company in sponsoring Snow Ball, a unique event of its own which took place during the peak summer season at Island Ground in Chennai and at Jail Ground Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. The Company only acts as a producer to produce the film on behalf of investors and Multi-national companies, for a fee and percentage of
Read More
The Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is ₹47.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is 11.24 and -1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is ₹29.99 and ₹54.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 55.08%, 1 Year at -20.04%, 6 Month at -26.93%, 3 Month at -22.29% and 1 Month at -2.47%.
