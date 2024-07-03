iifl-logo-icon 1
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Share Price

32.59
(1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:55:00 AM

  • Open32.9
  • Day's High32.9
  • 52 Wk High54.25
  • Prev. Close32.04
  • Day's Low31.5
  • 52 Wk Low 29.99
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E11.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-20.78
  • EPS2.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

32.9

Prev. Close

32.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

32.9

Day's Low

31.5

52 Week's High

54.25

52 Week's Low

29.99

Book Value

-20.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.97

P/E

11.24

EPS

2.85

Divi. Yield

0

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.32%

Foreign: 51.32%

Indian: 2.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 45.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.53

-53.28

-57.07

-52.62

Net Worth

-34.81

-38.56

-42.35

-37.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Jun-2012

Revenue

0.64

0.11

0.24

114.98

yoy growth (%)

450.33

-51.12

-99.79

7.39

Raw materials

0.6

-18.31

0

2.44

As % of sales

94.16

15,590.16

0

2.12

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.54

-0.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-6.97

-26.04

-7.35

7.58

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.37

-6.41

-1.2

Tax paid

0

-0.19

0

-2.61

Working capital

8.78

-16.78

-43.42

37.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

450.33

-51.12

-99.79

7.39

Op profit growth

-96.88

1,958.08

-123.32

-46.49

EBIT growth

-72.97

250.48

-188.58

-5.03

Net profit growth

-74.85

276.97

-247.97

0.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

0.24

0.4

178.5

129.55

114.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.24

0.4

178.5

129.55

114.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.18

0.2

5.46

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suryaraj Kumar

Independent Director

Saraswathy Gopalan

Independent Director

Timothy Alfred Joseph Moses

Independent Director

Saiprasad Kuragayala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Govind Anusha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rajmata Investments & Finance Ltd in 2002. The Company was then renamed to Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited on 27 January, 2006. The Company is Indias fast upcoming Entertainment company. Mediaone Global Limited UK is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary.Presently, the Company is in the business of Entertainment with main focus on Films Distribution and Exhibition. It has 4 business divisions: Production, Distribution, Exhibition and Events. The Companys Production Division is engaged in producing feature films and television content for television channels. It owns 4 cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Company has been operating these theatres leveraging its long years of presence in the Film Industry. It has distributed various films in Tamil during the year in some selected territories. Mediaones business model in production of films is unique that draws on the competencies of its management in project and financial management, understanding of the entertainment landscape and expertise in film production management.Mediaone had actively partnered with Spellbound-an event management company in sponsoring Snow Ball, a unique event of its own which took place during the peak summer season at Island Ground in Chennai and at Jail Ground Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. The Company only acts as a producer to produce the film on behalf of investors and Multi-national companies, for a fee and percentage of
Company FAQs

What is the Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is ₹47.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is 11.24 and -1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is ₹29.99 and ₹54.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd?

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 55.08%, 1 Year at -20.04%, 6 Month at -26.93%, 3 Month at -22.29% and 1 Month at -2.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.04 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 45.44 %

