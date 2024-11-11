Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To review & approve the Unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Approved The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review report for the quarter/half ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Re-Constitution of Various Committees Re- Constitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1)To Consider and approve Notice of AGM Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. (2) To fix day date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. (3) To fix date for book closure. (4) To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E-Voting. (5) To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. (6) To review and take on record of Unaudited Financial statement of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (7) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 13th August 2024 to approve the following matters: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Day, Date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held through virtual video conferencing for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. Notice calling 42nd Annual General Meeting. 4. Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report. 5. Central Depository Services (India) Limited has been appointed as the facilitator for the purpose of e-voting for the ensuing AGM. 6. Appointment of M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizer for the 42nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note of Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Re-designation of Mr. Sai Prasad from the position of Non - Executive(Independent) director to Executive director Took note of resignation of Mr. M. Srinivas Kumar from the position of Chief Financial officer of the Company. Re-designation of Mr. Sai Prasad from the position of Non - Executive (Independent) director to Executive director. Sale of assets pursuant to the arbitration award issued in favor of Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited which was already intimated to the stock exchange dated 02-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 315t March 2024. In this regard, please find the enclosed copies of the following: (i) Statement showing the Standalone Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (il) Auditors report forming part of the financial statement. (iii) Statement of assets and liabilities as on 31st March, 2024. (iv) Cash Flow statement as on 31st March, 2024. (v) Declaration by the CFO of the Company that the said reports of the statutory auditors are with unmodified opinion Appointment of Mr. Balasubramaniam as the internal auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 3. Appointment of M/S Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. Submission of Financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024