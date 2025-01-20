iifl-logo-icon 1
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

32.8
(1.71%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.91

Op profit growth

-37.57

EBIT growth

10.2

Net profit growth

23.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.57

6.47

EBIT margin

7.24

7.41

Net profit margin

4.77

4.36

RoCE

15.05

RoNW

3.82

RoA

2.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.47

3.6

Dividend per share

0.8

0.8

Cash EPS

3.6

2.89

Book value per share

31.94

28.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.8

22.08

P/CEPS

23.29

27.46

P/B

2.63

2.81

EV/EBIDTA

13.65

11.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

20.22

24.94

Tax payout

-29.06

-30.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

275.35

Inventory days

21.85

Creditor days

-218.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.09

-6.8

Net debt / equity

0.77

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

7.21

0.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

1.72

-10.75

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.37

Other costs

-97.79

-82.39

