|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.91
Op profit growth
-37.57
EBIT growth
10.2
Net profit growth
23.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.57
6.47
EBIT margin
7.24
7.41
Net profit margin
4.77
4.36
RoCE
15.05
RoNW
3.82
RoA
2.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.47
3.6
Dividend per share
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
3.6
2.89
Book value per share
31.94
28.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.8
22.08
P/CEPS
23.29
27.46
P/B
2.63
2.81
EV/EBIDTA
13.65
11.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
20.22
24.94
Tax payout
-29.06
-30.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
275.35
Inventory days
21.85
Creditor days
-218.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.09
-6.8
Net debt / equity
0.77
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
7.21
0.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
1.72
-10.75
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.37
Other costs
-97.79
-82.39
