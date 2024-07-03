Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd Summary

Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rajmata Investments & Finance Ltd in 2002. The Company was then renamed to Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited on 27 January, 2006. The Company is Indias fast upcoming Entertainment company. Mediaone Global Limited UK is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary.Presently, the Company is in the business of Entertainment with main focus on Films Distribution and Exhibition. It has 4 business divisions: Production, Distribution, Exhibition and Events. The Companys Production Division is engaged in producing feature films and television content for television channels. It owns 4 cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Company has been operating these theatres leveraging its long years of presence in the Film Industry. It has distributed various films in Tamil during the year in some selected territories. Mediaones business model in production of films is unique that draws on the competencies of its management in project and financial management, understanding of the entertainment landscape and expertise in film production management.Mediaone had actively partnered with Spellbound-an event management company in sponsoring Snow Ball, a unique event of its own which took place during the peak summer season at Island Ground in Chennai and at Jail Ground Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. The Company only acts as a producer to produce the film on behalf of investors and Multi-national companies, for a fee and percentage of the profit. Thus, it effectively mitigates risks, which are generally associated with the success or the failure in production of films. The Company in 2015-16, entered in to a contract to produce films for Eros International, UK (company listed in AIMS) to produce films for them on turnkey basis.