iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Balance Sheet

39.89
(1.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.96

9.96

9.96

9.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.02

-12.79

-13.43

-15.52

Net Worth

-2.06

-2.83

-3.47

-5.56

Minority Interest

Debt

5

5.75

5.75

3.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.94

2.92

2.28

-2.29

Fixed Assets

1.02

0.95

0.8

0.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.97

2.97

2.97

1.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.5

0.57

0.61

0.37

Networking Capital

-2.17

-2.18

-3.4

-5.53

Inventories

0.1

0.11

0.17

0.13

Inventory Days

5.38

4.19

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.67

0.5

0.77

Debtor Days

15.85

24.83

Other Current Assets

0.44

0.45

0.33

0.49

Sundry Creditors

-2.32

-2.41

-3.24

-4.36

Creditor Days

102.71

140.62

Other Current Liabilities

-0.76

-1

-1.16

-2.56

Cash

0.61

0.61

1.31

0.71

Total Assets

2.93

2.92

2.29

-2.28

Medinova Diagno. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.