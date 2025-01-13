Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.96
9.96
9.96
9.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.02
-12.79
-13.43
-15.52
Net Worth
-2.06
-2.83
-3.47
-5.56
Minority Interest
Debt
5
5.75
5.75
3.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.94
2.92
2.28
-2.29
Fixed Assets
1.02
0.95
0.8
0.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.97
2.97
2.97
1.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.57
0.61
0.37
Networking Capital
-2.17
-2.18
-3.4
-5.53
Inventories
0.1
0.11
0.17
0.13
Inventory Days
5.38
4.19
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.67
0.5
0.77
Debtor Days
15.85
24.83
Other Current Assets
0.44
0.45
0.33
0.49
Sundry Creditors
-2.32
-2.41
-3.24
-4.36
Creditor Days
102.71
140.62
Other Current Liabilities
-0.76
-1
-1.16
-2.56
Cash
0.61
0.61
1.31
0.71
Total Assets
2.93
2.92
2.29
-2.28
