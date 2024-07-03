iifl-logo-icon 1
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Share Price

39.5
(1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open38.81
  • Day's High40.9
  • 52 Wk High64.5
  • Prev. Close39
  • Day's Low38.12
  • 52 Wk Low 30.66
  • Turnover (lac)5.12
  • P/E46.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.63
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

38.81

Prev. Close

39

Turnover(Lac.)

5.12

Day's High

40.9

Day's Low

38.12

52 Week's High

64.5

52 Week's Low

30.66

Book Value

-1.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.43

P/E

46.99

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.13%

Non-Promoter- 37.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.96

9.96

9.96

9.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.02

-12.79

-13.43

-15.52

Net Worth

-2.06

-2.83

-3.47

-5.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.51

11.31

5.49

6.68

yoy growth (%)

1.74

106.01

-17.82

11.24

Raw materials

-2.43

-1.46

-0.85

-1.22

As % of sales

21.15

12.95

15.57

18.34

Employee costs

-1.81

-1.58

-1.78

-2.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.55

2.29

-0.26

-1.6

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.32

-0.41

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.47

-0.12

-0.02

0.01

Working capital

2.87

1.45

0.38

1.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.74

106.01

-17.82

11.24

Op profit growth

16.12

755.4

-189.1

-47.86

EBIT growth

15.73

1,566.42

-113.6

-33.04

Net profit growth

-4.23

-832.39

-1,141.19

-104.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10.17

9.99

13.2

12.74

7.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.17

9.99

13.2

12.74

7.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.23

0.15

0.14

0.07

View Annually Results

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sura Surendranath Reddy

Managing Director

Sunil Chandra Kondapally

Independent Director

P Kamalakar Rao

Non Executive Director

B. Vishnu Priya Reddy

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Reddy Kanamatareddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

Summary

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd (MDSL), incorporated in Mar.93, commenced business on 26 Mar.93. It belongs to Standard Organics group. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations, radiology & imaging, conventional, specialized lab services and diagnostic cardiology.MDSL has acquired the business and undertaking of the diagnostic services division of Standard Medical & Pharmaceuticals (SMPL) as a going concern together with assets and liabilities from 1 Apr.93. It has four main diagnostic centres in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata apart from mini/medium-sized franchise centres at Karimnagar, Mancherial, Vizag, Nellore.MDSL came out with a public issue of 67.50 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 6.75 cr, in Nov.93. The company has installed three magnetic resonance imaging units and other equipment with the latest technology in diagnostic centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore, at a capital outlay of Rs 10 cr.MDSL has completed a consultancy assignment for an overseas project in Abuja, Nigeria, earning valuable foreign exchange. A new CT machine was installed in Hyderabad in Feb.95. In the year 1996-97 the company Medinova- Hyderabad has achieved the ISO 9002 Certification. With this the Company was the first to obtain ISO 9002 certification in the field of medical diagnostics. The company has opened a medium sized Centre at Pimpri (Pune) as a part of its expansion plan.During 1998-99, The Compa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd share price today?

The Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is ₹39.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is 46.99 and -23.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is ₹30.66 and ₹64.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd?

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.66%, 3 Years at -3.54%, 1 Year at -30.02%, 6 Month at -11.14%, 3 Month at -1.32% and 1 Month at -6.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.86 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

