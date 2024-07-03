Summary

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd (MDSL), incorporated in Mar.93, commenced business on 26 Mar.93. It belongs to Standard Organics group. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations, radiology & imaging, conventional, specialized lab services and diagnostic cardiology.MDSL has acquired the business and undertaking of the diagnostic services division of Standard Medical & Pharmaceuticals (SMPL) as a going concern together with assets and liabilities from 1 Apr.93. It has four main diagnostic centres in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata apart from mini/medium-sized franchise centres at Karimnagar, Mancherial, Vizag, Nellore.MDSL came out with a public issue of 67.50 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 6.75 cr, in Nov.93. The company has installed three magnetic resonance imaging units and other equipment with the latest technology in diagnostic centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore, at a capital outlay of Rs 10 cr.MDSL has completed a consultancy assignment for an overseas project in Abuja, Nigeria, earning valuable foreign exchange. A new CT machine was installed in Hyderabad in Feb.95. In the year 1996-97 the company Medinova- Hyderabad has achieved the ISO 9002 Certification. With this the Company was the first to obtain ISO 9002 certification in the field of medical diagnostics. The company has opened a medium sized Centre at Pimpri (Pune) as a part of its expansion plan.During 1998-99, The Compa

Read More