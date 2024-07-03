Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹38.81
Prev. Close₹39
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.12
Day's High₹40.9
Day's Low₹38.12
52 Week's High₹64.5
52 Week's Low₹30.66
Book Value₹-1.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.43
P/E46.99
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.96
9.96
9.96
9.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.02
-12.79
-13.43
-15.52
Net Worth
-2.06
-2.83
-3.47
-5.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.51
11.31
5.49
6.68
yoy growth (%)
1.74
106.01
-17.82
11.24
Raw materials
-2.43
-1.46
-0.85
-1.22
As % of sales
21.15
12.95
15.57
18.34
Employee costs
-1.81
-1.58
-1.78
-2.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.55
2.29
-0.26
-1.6
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.32
-0.41
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.47
-0.12
-0.02
0.01
Working capital
2.87
1.45
0.38
1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.74
106.01
-17.82
11.24
Op profit growth
16.12
755.4
-189.1
-47.86
EBIT growth
15.73
1,566.42
-113.6
-33.04
Net profit growth
-4.23
-832.39
-1,141.19
-104.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10.17
9.99
13.2
12.74
7.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.17
9.99
13.2
12.74
7.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.23
0.15
0.14
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sura Surendranath Reddy
Managing Director
Sunil Chandra Kondapally
Independent Director
P Kamalakar Rao
Non Executive Director
B. Vishnu Priya Reddy
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Reddy Kanamatareddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
Summary
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd (MDSL), incorporated in Mar.93, commenced business on 26 Mar.93. It belongs to Standard Organics group. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations, radiology & imaging, conventional, specialized lab services and diagnostic cardiology.MDSL has acquired the business and undertaking of the diagnostic services division of Standard Medical & Pharmaceuticals (SMPL) as a going concern together with assets and liabilities from 1 Apr.93. It has four main diagnostic centres in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata apart from mini/medium-sized franchise centres at Karimnagar, Mancherial, Vizag, Nellore.MDSL came out with a public issue of 67.50 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 6.75 cr, in Nov.93. The company has installed three magnetic resonance imaging units and other equipment with the latest technology in diagnostic centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore, at a capital outlay of Rs 10 cr.MDSL has completed a consultancy assignment for an overseas project in Abuja, Nigeria, earning valuable foreign exchange. A new CT machine was installed in Hyderabad in Feb.95. In the year 1996-97 the company Medinova- Hyderabad has achieved the ISO 9002 Certification. With this the Company was the first to obtain ISO 9002 certification in the field of medical diagnostics. The company has opened a medium sized Centre at Pimpri (Pune) as a part of its expansion plan.During 1998-99, The Compa
Read More
The Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is ₹39.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is 46.99 and -23.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd is ₹30.66 and ₹64.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.66%, 3 Years at -3.54%, 1 Year at -30.02%, 6 Month at -11.14%, 3 Month at -1.32% and 1 Month at -6.05%.
