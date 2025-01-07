Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.51
11.31
5.49
6.68
yoy growth (%)
1.74
106.01
-17.82
11.24
Raw materials
-2.43
-1.46
-0.85
-1.22
As % of sales
21.15
12.95
15.57
18.34
Employee costs
-1.81
-1.58
-1.78
-2.07
As % of sales
15.8
14.01
32.57
31.03
Other costs
-4.25
-5.67
-2.54
-3.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.92
50.14
46.34
55.7
Operating profit
3
2.58
0.3
-0.33
OPM
26.11
22.88
5.51
-5.08
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.32
-0.41
-0.86
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.26
-0.42
-0.47
Other income
0.21
0.29
0.26
0.07
Profit before tax
2.55
2.29
-0.26
-1.6
Taxes
-0.47
-0.12
-0.02
0.01
Tax rate
-18.79
-5.53
9.55
-0.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.07
2.16
-0.29
-1.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.62
Net profit
2.07
2.16
-0.29
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
-832.39
-1,141.19
-104.9
NPM
18.01
19.13
-5.38
0.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.