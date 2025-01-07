iifl-logo-icon 1
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40
(-0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.51

11.31

5.49

6.68

yoy growth (%)

1.74

106.01

-17.82

11.24

Raw materials

-2.43

-1.46

-0.85

-1.22

As % of sales

21.15

12.95

15.57

18.34

Employee costs

-1.81

-1.58

-1.78

-2.07

As % of sales

15.8

14.01

32.57

31.03

Other costs

-4.25

-5.67

-2.54

-3.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.92

50.14

46.34

55.7

Operating profit

3

2.58

0.3

-0.33

OPM

26.11

22.88

5.51

-5.08

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.32

-0.41

-0.86

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.26

-0.42

-0.47

Other income

0.21

0.29

0.26

0.07

Profit before tax

2.55

2.29

-0.26

-1.6

Taxes

-0.47

-0.12

-0.02

0.01

Tax rate

-18.79

-5.53

9.55

-0.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.07

2.16

-0.29

-1.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.62

Net profit

2.07

2.16

-0.29

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

-832.39

-1,141.19

-104.9

NPM

18.01

19.13

-5.38

0.42

