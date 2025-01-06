Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.55
2.29
-0.26
-1.6
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.32
-0.41
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.47
-0.12
-0.02
0.01
Working capital
2.87
1.45
0.38
1.06
Other operating items
Operating
4.68
3.29
-0.32
-1.4
Capital expenditure
0.11
-1.08
0.14
-1.52
Free cash flow
4.79
2.21
-0.18
-2.92
Equity raised
-31.02
-35.31
-35.42
-36.04
Investing
1.7
0
-0.02
0.14
Financing
9.02
6.89
7.29
6.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.51
-26.21
-28.34
-32
