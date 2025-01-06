iifl-logo-icon 1
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.5
(1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Medinova Diagno. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.55

2.29

-0.26

-1.6

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.32

-0.41

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.47

-0.12

-0.02

0.01

Working capital

2.87

1.45

0.38

1.06

Other operating items

Operating

4.68

3.29

-0.32

-1.4

Capital expenditure

0.11

-1.08

0.14

-1.52

Free cash flow

4.79

2.21

-0.18

-2.92

Equity raised

-31.02

-35.31

-35.42

-36.04

Investing

1.7

0

-0.02

0.14

Financing

9.02

6.89

7.29

6.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-15.51

-26.21

-28.34

-32

