Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Key Ratios

39.75
(2.82%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:49:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.59

71.12

-14.1

11.27

Op profit growth

25.39

147.31

104.64

444.26

EBIT growth

39.19

646.94

-124.51

-46.18

Net profit growth

12.17

-988.05

-49.75

-73.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.07

23.19

16.04

6.73

EBIT margin

25.04

18.63

4.27

-14.96

Net profit margin

17.18

15.86

-3.05

-5.22

RoCE

-191.11

-70.37

-9.95

68.63

RoNW

-8.1

-6.18

0.6

1.17

RoA

-32.87

-14.95

1.77

5.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.39

1.91

-0.23

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.72

1.3

-1.18

-2.34

Book value per share

-6.82

-7.2

-9.18

-9.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.22

11.98

-61.82

0

P/CEPS

18.32

17.5

-12.04

P/B

-4.63

-3.17

-1.54

EV/EBIDTA

9.5

8.6

15.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.88

-2.93

-17.41

-2.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.66

16.89

13.72

10.94

Inventory days

4.56

3.29

4.41

4.2

Creditor days

-151.25

-176.76

-272.64

-193.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.49

-5.74

-0.53

1.53

Net debt / equity

-0.74

-0.52

-0.59

-0.73

Net debt / op. profit

1.36

1.27

4.54

12.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.29

-12.42

-14.61

-15.47

Employee costs

-15.01

-13.55

-25.75

-25.29

Other costs

-37.61

-50.81

-43.57

-52.48

