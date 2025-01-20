Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.59
71.12
-14.1
11.27
Op profit growth
25.39
147.31
104.64
444.26
EBIT growth
39.19
646.94
-124.51
-46.18
Net profit growth
12.17
-988.05
-49.75
-73.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.07
23.19
16.04
6.73
EBIT margin
25.04
18.63
4.27
-14.96
Net profit margin
17.18
15.86
-3.05
-5.22
RoCE
-191.11
-70.37
-9.95
68.63
RoNW
-8.1
-6.18
0.6
1.17
RoA
-32.87
-14.95
1.77
5.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.39
1.91
-0.23
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.72
1.3
-1.18
-2.34
Book value per share
-6.82
-7.2
-9.18
-9.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.22
11.98
-61.82
0
P/CEPS
18.32
17.5
-12.04
P/B
-4.63
-3.17
-1.54
EV/EBIDTA
9.5
8.6
15.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.88
-2.93
-17.41
-2.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.66
16.89
13.72
10.94
Inventory days
4.56
3.29
4.41
4.2
Creditor days
-151.25
-176.76
-272.64
-193.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.49
-5.74
-0.53
1.53
Net debt / equity
-0.74
-0.52
-0.59
-0.73
Net debt / op. profit
1.36
1.27
4.54
12.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.29
-12.42
-14.61
-15.47
Employee costs
-15.01
-13.55
-25.75
-25.29
Other costs
-37.61
-50.81
-43.57
-52.48
