|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; and Other corporate matters As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 As per attachment Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other business matters MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 26 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2024) As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; and 2. Other Corporate Matters As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
