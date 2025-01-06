iifl-logo-icon 1
Megri Soft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

190.5
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025

Megri Soft FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.46

0.4

0.5

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.06

-0.22

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.11

-0.09

-0.13

Working capital

-0.28

0.19

-0.95

-1.37

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

0.46

-0.87

-1.23

Capital expenditure

-1.28

-0.02

3.09

3.77

Free cash flow

-1.21

0.44

2.21

2.53

Equity raised

32.78

31.67

30.69

29.96

Investing

-0.31

0.39

-0.44

0.74

Financing

0

0

0

-0.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.25

32.51

32.46

33.04

