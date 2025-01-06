Megri Soft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.46
0.4
0.5
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
-0.22
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.11
-0.09
-0.13
Working capital
-0.28
0.19
-0.95
-1.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
0.46
-0.87
-1.23
Capital expenditure
-1.28
-0.02
3.09
3.77
Free cash flow
-1.21
0.44
2.21
2.53
Equity raised
32.78
31.67
30.69
29.96
Investing
-0.31
0.39
-0.44
0.74
Financing
0
0
0
-0.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.25
32.51
32.46
33.04
