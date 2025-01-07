Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.36
1.6
1.6
1.82
yoy growth (%)
-15.18
0.25
-12.25
-31.57
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.41
-0.42
-0.58
As % of sales
22.18
25.62
26.58
31.72
Other costs
-0.78
-1.01
-0.83
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.9
63.02
52.24
49.63
Operating profit
0.27
0.18
0.33
0.34
OPM
19.91
11.34
21.17
18.64
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
-0.22
-0.23
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Other income
0.26
0.34
0.29
0.43
Profit before tax
0.5
0.46
0.4
0.5
Taxes
-0.12
-0.11
-0.09
-0.13
Tax rate
-25.33
-25.81
-23.97
-26.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
0.34
0.3
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
0.34
0.3
0.36
yoy growth (%)
9.49
11.86
-16.96
-59.67
NPM
27.47
21.28
19.07
20.15
