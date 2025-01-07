iifl-logo-icon 1
Megri Soft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.36

1.6

1.6

1.82

yoy growth (%)

-15.18

0.25

-12.25

-31.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.41

-0.42

-0.58

As % of sales

22.18

25.62

26.58

31.72

Other costs

-0.78

-1.01

-0.83

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.9

63.02

52.24

49.63

Operating profit

0.27

0.18

0.33

0.34

OPM

19.91

11.34

21.17

18.64

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.06

-0.22

-0.23

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Other income

0.26

0.34

0.29

0.43

Profit before tax

0.5

0.46

0.4

0.5

Taxes

-0.12

-0.11

-0.09

-0.13

Tax rate

-25.33

-25.81

-23.97

-26.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

0.34

0.3

0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

0.34

0.3

0.36

yoy growth (%)

9.49

11.86

-16.96

-59.67

NPM

27.47

21.28

19.07

20.15

