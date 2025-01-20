Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.1
Op profit growth
69.11
EBIT growth
20.89
Net profit growth
22.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.97
9.82
EBIT margin
27.41
22.2
Net profit margin
20.71
16.53
RoCE
2.99
RoNW
0.56
RoA
0.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.43
1.17
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.3
0.94
Book value per share
63.99
62.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
33.14
P/CEPS
36.23
P/B
0.74
EV/EBIDTA
16.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.44
-25.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.2
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-2,458
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-12.5
-21.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-32.41
-35.33
Other costs
-50.61
-54.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.