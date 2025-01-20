iifl-logo-icon 1
Megri Soft Ltd Key Ratios

190
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.1

Op profit growth

69.11

EBIT growth

20.89

Net profit growth

22.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.97

9.82

EBIT margin

27.41

22.2

Net profit margin

20.71

16.53

RoCE

2.99

RoNW

0.56

RoA

0.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.43

1.17

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.3

0.94

Book value per share

63.99

62.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

33.14

P/CEPS

36.23

P/B

0.74

EV/EBIDTA

16.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.44

-25.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.2

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-2,458

Net debt / equity

-0.22

-0.24

Net debt / op. profit

-12.5

-21.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-32.41

-35.33

Other costs

-50.61

-54.83

