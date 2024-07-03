iifl-logo-icon 1
Megri Soft Ltd Quarterly Results

192
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1

1.19

1.38

0.9

0.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1

1.19

1.38

0.9

0.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Income

1.02

1.21

1.4

0.92

0.53

Total Expenditure

0.8

0.99

1

0.62

0.4

PBIDT

0.23

0.21

0.4

0.3

0.14

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.23

0.21

0.4

0.3

0.14

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.05

0.09

0.07

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

0.14

0.28

0.2

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

0.14

0.28

0.2

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.15

0.14

0.28

0.2

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.47

0.44

0.88

0.63

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23

17.64

28.98

33.33

26.92

PBDTM(%)

23

17.64

28.98

33.33

26.92

PATM(%)

15

11.76

20.28

22.22

17.3

QUICKLINKS FOR Megri Soft Ltd

