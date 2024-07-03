Megri Soft Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1
1.19
1.38
0.9
0.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1
1.19
1.38
0.9
0.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Income
1.02
1.21
1.4
0.92
0.53
Total Expenditure
0.8
0.99
1
0.62
0.4
PBIDT
0.23
0.21
0.4
0.3
0.14
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.23
0.21
0.4
0.3
0.14
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.07
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
0.14
0.28
0.2
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
0.14
0.28
0.2
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.15
0.14
0.28
0.2
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.47
0.44
0.88
0.63
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23
17.64
28.98
33.33
26.92
PBDTM(%)
23
17.64
28.98
33.33
26.92
PATM(%)
15
11.76
20.28
22.22
17.3
