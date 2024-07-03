iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Megri Soft Ltd Share Price

190.1
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open196.05
  • Day's High210
  • 52 Wk High299.85
  • Prev. Close200
  • Day's Low190.1
  • 52 Wk Low 73.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E89.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.21
  • EPS2.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Megri Soft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

196.05

Prev. Close

200

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

210

Day's Low

190.1

52 Week's High

299.85

52 Week's Low

73.7

Book Value

69.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.7

P/E

89.29

EPS

2.24

Divi. Yield

0

Megri Soft Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Megri Soft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Megri Soft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Megri Soft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.33

17.7

17.26

16.79

Net Worth

21.47

20.84

20.4

19.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.36

1.6

1.6

1.82

yoy growth (%)

-15.18

0.25

-12.25

-31.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.41

-0.42

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.46

0.4

0.5

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.06

-0.22

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.11

-0.09

-0.13

Working capital

-0.28

0.19

-0.95

-1.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.18

0.25

-12.25

-31.57

Op profit growth

48.82

-46.27

-0.32

-48.08

EBIT growth

8.75

11.41

-23.47

-41.82

Net profit growth

9.49

11.86

-16.96

-59.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.38

2.41

2.56

2.17

2.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.38

2.41

2.56

2.17

2.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.16

0.26

0.26

0.34

View Annually Results

Megri Soft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Megri Soft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajneesh Sharma

Non Executive Director

Mohnesh Kohli

Non Executive Director

Aprajita Kohli

Independent Director

Sahil Malhotra

Independent Director

Raman Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Megri Soft Ltd

Summary

Megri Soft Limited was incorporated on February 05, 1992. The Company is a leading IT provider of comprehensive web products and solutions from iPhone, Android, cloud applications, content management system (CMS) development, domain investments, paid search advertising work, web design, hosting, development, programming, web software, mobile and web applications, SEO, PPC, social media and internet marketing outsourcing Company. The Company achieved this by creating and perfecting the global expertise and delivering high quality, high value services and products in IT consulting and web development, which have helped reshape business and deliver competitive advantage. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Megrisoft Limited in London, United Kingdom under the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales on October 18, 2016.Since year 2018, the company has been carrying on dotcom and information technology business, domain registration, web hosting, web designing, web development, web scripting, web based software development, web promotion, search engine optimization, link building and SEO services in addition to development of its own Indian and International web portals/ vortals on various subjects as well as provided IT/ITES services to clients also.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Megri Soft Ltd share price today?

The Megri Soft Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megri Soft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megri Soft Ltd is ₹59.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megri Soft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megri Soft Ltd is 89.29 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megri Soft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megri Soft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megri Soft Ltd is ₹73.7 and ₹299.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Megri Soft Ltd?

Megri Soft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.41%, 3 Years at 4.55%, 1 Year at 116.92%, 6 Month at 55.16%, 3 Month at 79.37% and 1 Month at -14.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megri Soft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megri Soft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Megri Soft Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.