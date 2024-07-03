SectorIT - Software
Open₹196.05
Prev. Close₹200
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹210
Day's Low₹190.1
52 Week's High₹299.85
52 Week's Low₹73.7
Book Value₹69.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.7
P/E89.29
EPS2.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.33
17.7
17.26
16.79
Net Worth
21.47
20.84
20.4
19.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.36
1.6
1.6
1.82
yoy growth (%)
-15.18
0.25
-12.25
-31.57
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.41
-0.42
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.46
0.4
0.5
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
-0.22
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.11
-0.09
-0.13
Working capital
-0.28
0.19
-0.95
-1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.18
0.25
-12.25
-31.57
Op profit growth
48.82
-46.27
-0.32
-48.08
EBIT growth
8.75
11.41
-23.47
-41.82
Net profit growth
9.49
11.86
-16.96
-59.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.38
2.41
2.56
2.17
2.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.38
2.41
2.56
2.17
2.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.16
0.26
0.26
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajneesh Sharma
Non Executive Director
Mohnesh Kohli
Non Executive Director
Aprajita Kohli
Independent Director
Sahil Malhotra
Independent Director
Raman Seth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Megri Soft Ltd
Summary
Megri Soft Limited was incorporated on February 05, 1992. The Company is a leading IT provider of comprehensive web products and solutions from iPhone, Android, cloud applications, content management system (CMS) development, domain investments, paid search advertising work, web design, hosting, development, programming, web software, mobile and web applications, SEO, PPC, social media and internet marketing outsourcing Company. The Company achieved this by creating and perfecting the global expertise and delivering high quality, high value services and products in IT consulting and web development, which have helped reshape business and deliver competitive advantage. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Megrisoft Limited in London, United Kingdom under the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales on October 18, 2016.Since year 2018, the company has been carrying on dotcom and information technology business, domain registration, web hosting, web designing, web development, web scripting, web based software development, web promotion, search engine optimization, link building and SEO services in addition to development of its own Indian and International web portals/ vortals on various subjects as well as provided IT/ITES services to clients also.
The Megri Soft Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megri Soft Ltd is ₹59.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Megri Soft Ltd is 89.29 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megri Soft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megri Soft Ltd is ₹73.7 and ₹299.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Megri Soft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.41%, 3 Years at 4.55%, 1 Year at 116.92%, 6 Month at 55.16%, 3 Month at 79.37% and 1 Month at -14.07%.
