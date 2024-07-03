Summary

Megri Soft Limited was incorporated on February 05, 1992. The Company is a leading IT provider of comprehensive web products and solutions from iPhone, Android, cloud applications, content management system (CMS) development, domain investments, paid search advertising work, web design, hosting, development, programming, web software, mobile and web applications, SEO, PPC, social media and internet marketing outsourcing Company. The Company achieved this by creating and perfecting the global expertise and delivering high quality, high value services and products in IT consulting and web development, which have helped reshape business and deliver competitive advantage. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Megrisoft Limited in London, United Kingdom under the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales on October 18, 2016.Since year 2018, the company has been carrying on dotcom and information technology business, domain registration, web hosting, web designing, web development, web scripting, web based software development, web promotion, search engine optimization, link building and SEO services in addition to development of its own Indian and International web portals/ vortals on various subjects as well as provided IT/ITES services to clients also.

