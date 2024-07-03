iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Megri Soft Ltd Company Summary

176.75
(1.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Megri Soft Ltd Summary

Megri Soft Limited was incorporated on February 05, 1992. The Company is a leading IT provider of comprehensive web products and solutions from iPhone, Android, cloud applications, content management system (CMS) development, domain investments, paid search advertising work, web design, hosting, development, programming, web software, mobile and web applications, SEO, PPC, social media and internet marketing outsourcing Company. The Company achieved this by creating and perfecting the global expertise and delivering high quality, high value services and products in IT consulting and web development, which have helped reshape business and deliver competitive advantage. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Megrisoft Limited in London, United Kingdom under the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales on October 18, 2016.Since year 2018, the company has been carrying on dotcom and information technology business, domain registration, web hosting, web designing, web development, web scripting, web based software development, web promotion, search engine optimization, link building and SEO services in addition to development of its own Indian and International web portals/ vortals on various subjects as well as provided IT/ITES services to clients also.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.