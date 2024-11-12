Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Megri Soft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further the company had already intimated to the exchange on September 28 2024 that the trading window for dealing in the Companys securities shall remain closed from Tuesday 1st October 2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Megri Soft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the company had already intimated to exchange on 29.06.2024 that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors promoters Promoter Group Designated Persons and their Immediate relatives of the Company from 1st July 2024 till end of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) by the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, August 12, 2024, inter alia, approved the following: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, and the same are enclosed herewith in terms of the Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Appointment of Ms. Khushboo Goyal (M.No. ACS 38151) has been appointed as company secretary and compliance officer of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. on August 12, 2024, and concluded at 04:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Megri Soft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other matters on agenda. Further the company had already intimated to exchange on 28.03.2024 that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors promoters Promoter Group Designated Persons and their Immediate relatives of the Company from Monday 1st April 2024 till end of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results by the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. M/s N S Mann & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for financial year 2023-24, and has fulfilled their responsibilities by submitted his Internal audit report for the year ended 31.3.2024, ceased to be the Internal Auditor of the Company on completion of tenure. M/s R Malhotra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-24, and has fulfilled their responsibilities by submitted his secretarial audit report for the year ended 31.3.2024, ceased to be the Secretarial Auditor of the Company on completion of tenure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024