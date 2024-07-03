Megri Soft Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2
1.68
1.91
1.55
1.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2
1.68
1.91
1.55
1.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.15
0.2
0.19
0.27
Total Income
2.05
1.83
2.11
1.74
1.9
Total Expenditure
1.43
1.27
1.54
1.31
1.48
PBIDT
0.62
0.56
0.58
0.43
0.42
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.62
0.56
0.58
0.43
0.42
Depreciation
0.07
0.06
0.05
0.03
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0.13
0.13
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.41
0.37
0.39
0.31
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
0.37
0.39
0.31
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.41
0.37
0.39
0.31
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.29
1.18
1.25
0.97
0.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31
33.33
30.36
27.74
25.76
PBDTM(%)
31
33.33
30.36
27.74
25.76
PATM(%)
20.5
22.02
20.41
20
16.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.