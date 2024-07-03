iifl-logo-icon 1
Megri Soft Ltd Nine Monthly Results

186.95
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2

1.68

1.91

1.55

1.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2

1.68

1.91

1.55

1.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.15

0.2

0.19

0.27

Total Income

2.05

1.83

2.11

1.74

1.9

Total Expenditure

1.43

1.27

1.54

1.31

1.48

PBIDT

0.62

0.56

0.58

0.43

0.42

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.62

0.56

0.58

0.43

0.42

Depreciation

0.07

0.06

0.05

0.03

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0.13

0.13

0.09

0.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.41

0.37

0.39

0.31

0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.41

0.37

0.39

0.31

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.41

0.37

0.39

0.31

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.29

1.18

1.25

0.97

0.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31

33.33

30.36

27.74

25.76

PBDTM(%)

31

33.33

30.36

27.74

25.76

PATM(%)

20.5

22.02

20.41

20

16.56

