Milestone Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.32
0.17
0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.3
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.05
0.05
0.04
Working capital
0.94
0.43
-0.23
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.68
0.28
-0.42
-0.3
Capital expenditure
0.28
0.39
0.47
0.16
Free cash flow
0.96
0.67
0.05
-0.14
Equity raised
5.04
4.68
4.35
4.69
Investing
0
0
0.1
-0.01
Financing
0.68
0.02
-0.31
-0.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.68
5.38
4.2
4.33
